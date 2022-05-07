Travel & Tourism

Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria unveils TRIAC Mandate

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Determined to launch domestic tourism in Nigeria into a new era of prosperity, thereby making Nigeria leading destination in Africa, the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has unfolded a new vision, known as TRIAC Mandate (Tourism Marketing, Research and Development, Insurance policy, Advocacy and Capacity Building) to strategically position the federation for a sustainable goal.

The National President of FTAN, Nkereuwem Onung, who disclosed this at the sideline of the just concluded 5th National Transport Tourism Summit and Expo 2022 held in Abuja, said it is time to give meaning to tourism in terms of practical innovation and creativity that will re-engage and give stakeholders the pride of place in the tourism business. According to Onung: “The TRIAC Mandate will involve a strategic tourism marketing through the public and private sector partnership for the identification of the needs, wants and satisfaction of the segments market in the planning and designing of local, regional, national and international tourism products.

“Nigeria is a dynamic entity with diverse opportunities and market segments and to actually give the best to the consumers of our rich and robust potentialities, there is serious need for a comprehensive marketing model to basically meet the demands of the various target markets.’’

Onung also saw R&D (Research and development) as a major factor in determining the pace and workability of the mandate, as he said that:“R&D will help in measuring and assessing information for decision making, understanding the characteristics, preferences, attitudes and opinions of visitors.” On making the industry safe for both the sellers and buyers of tourism products and services irrespective of the demography of stakeholders and market segments, FTAN president said that Insurance is an unavoidable component of tourism advisory and plan, as it is a way of providing travel safety and guarantees compensation. Also given the impact of COVID-19 and the new normal and as well as the dynamic nature of tourism; catching up with global trend in order to get appreciable relevance and PPP engagement, Onung explained that sustaining a straight cut advocacy to put the Federation on the right part. As he noted that: “FTAN will embark on lobbying government and other stakeholders in order to gain support or against policies and make recommendations.

‘‘We are also seriously looking into capacity building as a major yardstick in changing attitudes and behaviours through imparting knowledge and developing skills of persons in the industry. “On this ground, we have had talks with different industry based stakeholders on collaborations on making the capacity building bid a worthwhile effort to position the Federation.”

 

