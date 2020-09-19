Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria’s AGM holds on Sept 29

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for private sector operators in tourism, has announced the hosting of its annual general meeting for this year to hold on September 29 through webinar conference owing to the restriction of large gathering in the country. According to the President of the federation, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, the AGM, which is none-elective one would focus on germane issues affecting the fortunes of the sector as a result of the impact of COVID – 19 pandemic.

To this end, he said that the theme for the gathering is: X-raying the tourism and hospitality industry: Post COVID – 19. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is the special guest of honour while the guest speakers are: Dr. Disu Yahaya of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who will speak on: Implementing COVID-19 prevention protocols in Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality industry; Dr. Munzali Dantata, who is a former DG of the National Institution for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR0.

He will speak on: Reviewing the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria: Post COVID -19. Ambassador Ikechi Uko, who is the organizer of Akwaaba African Travel Market, who will speak on: Domestic tourism patronage: Tool for reviving the Nigeria economy.

