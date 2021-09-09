Sports

Federations’ election gets September 30 date

It has been revealed that the much expected National Sports Federations election willtake place on September 30, 2021. The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development made this declaration on Wednesday in keeping with its commitment of holding the election into various federations.

The six National Sports Federations that have their Constitutions ratified by their International sports bodies and the Nigeria Olympic Committee will conduct their elections based on their respective Constitutions. The Ministry has also directed that the Federations should begin the necessary process as outlined in their Constitutions towards having an elective Congress that will hold on September 30, 2021 in Abuja.

The sports Federations that are expected to hold their elections on September 30, 2021 include: Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Nigeria Basketball Federation, Nigeria Boxing Federation, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Nigeria Shooting Federation as well as Nigeria Table Tennis Federation It should be noted that other sports Federations which are yet to ratify their Constitutions will also conduct their elections on September 30, 2021 with the guidelines provided by the Ministry.

