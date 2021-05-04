Sports

Federations elections get September date

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as Minister inaugurates Caretaker Committees Tuesday

 

The Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare will on Tuesday May 4th inaugurate the Caretaker Committees of the 30 Sports Federations.
The event which will be done virtually and physically will originate from the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

 

While some members will be physically present, others would be inaugurated virtually.

The Minister is expected to spell out the period of their tenure, mandate and timeline to deliver on the assignment.

 

The Minister announced the Caretaker Committees for the Boards last Friday following the expiration of their tenure. While most of the Olympics-bound Sports retained their leadership as Chairmen, some fresh names were injected to few to lead Nigeria’s hunt for Medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

 

The Athletics Federation Committee would not be inaugurated, rather elections will be conducted after the outcome of the mediation team of the African and World Athletics bodies which came

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

We’ll upgrade Lekan Salami Sports Complex to world class status –Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, kicked off the remodelling of the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Ibadan, stating that the Complex will be upgraded to a world class standard. The governor, who stated this at the main bowl of the stadium, while flagging off the project, said his administration will continue to walk […]
Sports

AFCON qualifier: Eagles grind out goalless draw against Leone Stars

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Super Eagles played out a goalless draw against Sierra Leone in the reverse fixture of the AFCON qualifying match at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown. Nigeria went into the match on the back of a disappointing 4-4 draw on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, with a promise of […]
Sports

One killed in Ondo NURTW factions’ clash

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh

A man was shot dead yesterday while several others were injured when factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed in Akure, Ondo State.   This came two days after members of the factions clashed at the Owode area of the state, causing injuries to many people. Yesterday’s victim, Ademola    Adegoyegun, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica