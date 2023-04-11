Feedback Mechanism: Adeleke Organises Town Hall Meeting ‘Ipade Imole

In a bid to ensure an accountability forum for government activities, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed the readiness of the present administration to commence a rotational senatorial town hall meeting tagged ‘Ipade Imole’.

The state Governor in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed declared that the forum will be held on a quarterly basis with a focus on detailed reports of government finance, revenue inflows, expenditure, and ongoing and completed projects.

According to the Governor, “The ‘Ipade Imole’ will involve relevant government agencies delivering reports of activities from the Ministry of Works to water resources among others.

“The details of ongoing projects, how much it costs, stages of completion, and other contractual details will be issued to the public through the forum.

“For those seeking details about boreholes, schools, and health-related projects, documentary details will be provided on the cost of projects, the direct labour nature of projects, stages of completion, and location of projects among others. Interested members of the public, media, and civil society will also have the opportunity to visit project sites and assess the stages and quality of work done.

“Aside from being a forum for accountability on the side of the government, it would also provide an avenue for policy ideas from the civil society, media, and the public into the government policy processes. At each Ipade Imole, the general public will be opportune to suggest ideas to the government.

“The quarterly forum will involve participants from various sectors of the society. Each relevant group will have delegated representation to ensure a coordinated approach. We will partner with media organisations in Osun state for full coverage of each session”, the statement noted.

Governor Adeleke who said his 100 days of activities by March ending marked the first mini ‘Ipade Imole’ added that the first expanded forum will hold by June ending at a senatorial district to be announced.

“I assure the good people of Osun that each forum will equip the citizenry with publications on government activities and also avail them the space to question and interface with relevant agencies and officials. Ipade imole will be a genuine accountability forum to be conducted in both Yoruba and English languages”, the Governor concluded.

