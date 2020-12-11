Business

FeedMe initiative to support poor communities with food

FeedMe, an initiative aimed at feeding poor children in ‘isolated’ communities on a monthly basis has kicked off in Lagos. Speaking on the initiative, the convener, Oluwatunmise Mafe, said: “Globally, one in nine people are undernourished, FeedMe cannot fold its arms and let people go hungry, we believe in doing our bit in addressing hunger issues by trying to meet the immediate food needs of the vulnerable around us.

“At a time the number two sustainable development goal is zero hunger, the number of people, who suffer from hunger, as measured by the prevalence of undernourishment, has been increasing and in light of the pandemic’s effects on the food and agricultural sector, prompt measures are needed to ensure that food supply chains are kept alive to mitigate the impact on everybody, especially on the poor and the most vulnerable.”

A statement issued by the convener said from all indication, the world was still not on track to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030, adding that if recent trends continue, the number of people affected by hunger would surpass 840 million by 2030. According to the World Food Programme, largely due to manmade conflicts, climate change and economic downturns. “COVID-19 could now double that number, putting an additional 130 million people at risk of suffering acute hunger by the end of 2020.With more than a quarter of a billion people potentially at the brink of starvation, swift intervention like the FeedMe initiative needs to be taken to provide food and humanitarian relief to the most at-risk regions.”

The Board of Advisors and Management of FeedMe is made up of men and women deeply concerned about the number of hungry people in the world and have chosen to play a part in feeding those they are privileged to provide food for. They hope to share food supplies to families in the Barbwire community so they can celebrate Christmas with merriment.

