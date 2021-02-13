Fela, Jay Z, Mary J. Blige, others in running for Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall induction

Nigeria’s music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, alongside American stars, Jay Z and Mary J. Blige were announced as nominees for the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2021’. The award is an evergreen recognition of an artiste’s contribution to global music. An artiste becomes eligible for nomination after 25 years of release of their bodies of work. Fela’s first body of work was released over 40 years ago.

If Fela gets the nod, he will be the first Nigerian artist in the Rock and Roll hall of fame. If Jay Z gets it, he will follow Hip-Hop icons like 2Pac, B.I.G, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5 and Run DMC in the esteemed company. Meanwhile, announcements will be made in May 2021, as regards who made the cut for the award.

