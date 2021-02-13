Arts & Entertainments

Fela, Jay Z, Mary J. Blige, others in running for Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall induction

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigeria’s music legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, alongside American stars, Jay Z and Mary J. Blige were announced as nominees for the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 2021’. The award is an evergreen recognition of an artiste’s contribution to global music. An artiste becomes eligible for nomination after 25 years of release of their bodies of work. Fela’s first body of work was released over 40 years ago.

If Fela gets the nod, he will be the first Nigerian artist in the Rock and Roll hall of fame. If Jay Z gets it, he will follow Hip-Hop icons like 2Pac, B.I.G, Grandmaster Flash and The Furious 5 and Run DMC in the esteemed company. Meanwhile, announcements will be made in May 2021, as regards who made the cut for the award.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Òlòturé: Journalist alleges producers ‘stole’ her probe report

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian investigative journalist, Tobore Ovuorie, has called out EbonyLife Films over the adaptation of her 2014 Premium Times report on human trafficking. Ovuorie, who made these accusations via Twitter, claimed that even though the producers acknowledge her bravery as an investigative journalist in the film’s closing credits, they placed a caveat on the film, listing […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Erica will accept if I pressure her – Laycon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon has said that if he continues to pressure his love interest, Erica, she will give in. This is despite the growing sexual attraction between Erica and her deputy, Kiddwaya. In a chit chat with fellow housemates, Bright O and Praise, Laycon insinuated that if he pressures Erica more she would […]
Arts & Entertainments

I lost my relationship over music career–Ogyny

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Oginni Oluwaseun David aka Ogyny has revealed how he lost a five-year relationship over his decision to stick to music. The entertainer made this known while speaking on the most painful sacrifice he made in his career. “She wanted me to choose another career. As I wasn’t making money yet from entertainment, I was even […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica