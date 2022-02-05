Arts & Entertainments

Fela Kuti nominated for 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced Afrobeat king, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, as one of its 2022 nominees, while revealing the 17 acts eligible for induction into the Rock Hall’s Class of 2022. This will be the second time Fela will be nominated, having missed out on last year’s induction.

Other nominees include Indie Auteur Beck, rock hit maker, Pat Benatar, art rocker, Kate Bush, new wave oddballs, Devo, new wave chart-toppers, Duran Duran; hip-hop heavyweight, Eminem; synth-pop duo of Eurythmics; heavy metal fixtures, Judas Priest; political rock outfit, MC5; proto- punks New York Dolls; country music legend, Dolly Parton; rap-metal outfit, Rage Against the Machine; R&B hit maker, Lionel Richie; pop singer-songwriter, Carly Simon, alt hip-hop icons.

While the Rock Hall inductees are decided upon by a body of more than 1,000 artistes, industry members, and historians, fans have the opportunity to contribute to the selection process by voting every day at vote.rockhall.com or the museum in Cleveland. The five artistes who received the most votes of these 17 nominees will be tallied among the other ballots to ultimately decide the Class of 2022. The Rock and Roll Class of 2022 will be revealed in May 2022, with the ceremony to hold at a yet to disclosed date and location.

 

Our Reporters

