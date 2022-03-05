Arts & Entertainments

Fela, Tony Odili, King Sunny Ade, others inducted into Afrobeats Hall of Fame

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Chief Ebenezer Obey; Fuji legend, Sikiru Barrister, Juju legend, King Sunny Ade; and Tony Odili, have been inducted into the first ever Afrobeats Hall of Fame (ABHF). The epoch making induction ceremony was organised by the Nigerian lifestyle tourism and hospitality consultancy firm, Estilo Da Vida, at The Amore Gardens, Lagos. Others inductees were Obi Asika, Eddy Lawani, Sunday Are, Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye, and DJ Jimmy Jatt. The event had comedian Bovi and pop singer, Dbanj as hosts with special performances from artistes including Kcee, Flavour, Omawumi, Tesh Carter, Wizkid, and Shina Peters, with Wizkid paying special tribute performance to Fela Kuti. Made Kuti, the grandchild of Fela, received the award on behalf of his grandfather and father, Femi, saying: “I feel honoured and blessed to receive this award on behalf of Abami Eda, Thank you for enjoying Fela’s music.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Upcoming artistes need to invest more on promoting their works –Sholly Cole

Posted on Author Moses Kadiri

The General Manager of a music management company, Cole Management Service Limited, Adeshola Adefuwa–Cole (aka Sholly Cole), has called on upcoming artistes to invest more in promoting their works than just shooting videos.   The creative and talented manager also decried how artistes pay so much unnecessary attention to making music videos and their refusal […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, others star in Afolayan’s new production

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Top Nollywood acts that include Hollywood actor, Hakeem K Kazeem, Sola Sobowale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Faithia Balogun, Ikorodu Boiz, Adebayo Salami, and Taiwo Hassan are some of the talents currently filming with producer extraordinaire, Kunle Afolayan. The new movie is a Netflix Original that will centre on an ancient Yoruba kingdom and also doubles […]
Arts & Entertainments

Che Elliott: DJ Chi Oriji and I are partners 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Grammy Award nominee, Che Elliott has explained why his brand and son of music legend, Maxi Priest, who is managed by a Nigerian American DJ, DJ Chi Oriji, are a force to reckon with. “With a proper strategy, the music scene would witness a big buzz with the innovation we are introducing before the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica