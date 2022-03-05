Fela, Tony Odili, King Sunny Ade, others inducted into Afrobeats Hall of Fame

Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Chief Ebenezer Obey; Fuji legend, Sikiru Barrister, Juju legend, King Sunny Ade; and Tony Odili, have been inducted into the first ever Afrobeats Hall of Fame (ABHF). The epoch making induction ceremony was organised by the Nigerian lifestyle tourism and hospitality consultancy firm, Estilo Da Vida, at The Amore Gardens, Lagos. Others inductees were Obi Asika, Eddy Lawani, Sunday Are, Kenny Ogungbe, Dayo Adeneye, and DJ Jimmy Jatt. The event had comedian Bovi and pop singer, Dbanj as hosts with special performances from artistes including Kcee, Flavour, Omawumi, Tesh Carter, Wizkid, and Shina Peters, with Wizkid paying special tribute performance to Fela Kuti. Made Kuti, the grandchild of Fela, received the award on behalf of his grandfather and father, Femi, saying: “I feel honoured and blessed to receive this award on behalf of Abami Eda, Thank you for enjoying Fela’s music.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...