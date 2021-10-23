Arts & Entertainments

Felabration 2021: Fela Anikulapo Kuti earns Africa’s Fearless Man award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Music legend and Afrobeat king, the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was last Sunday honoured with a posthumous award of the ‘Fearless Man of Africa’ by Fearless energy drink, the premium brand of Rite Foods. The award presentation, which was part of this year’s edition of the weeklong Felabration event held between October 11 and17, with the theme “Viva Nigeria Viva Africa”, was in recognition of his musical prowess and legacy as Africa’s foremost talent “with positive energy, a creative genius, intentionally different and a premium quality brand that resonates the value chain of the Fearless energy brand.” Speaking on the bespoke award, the Managing Director of Rite Foods, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said that the late Fela deserves honour for the impact he made in the music industry, having fought a good cause for the people through his songs.

He added that the Fela’s posthumous award is hinged on the story conceptualised by the Fearless energy drink brand, from its recent findings on courageous people in all spheres, including music where the late Afrobeat King was pinpointed as Africa’s Most Fearless man in ideas, performance, courage and leadership. ‘‘The positive energy of fearlessness, positivity, and can-do spirit of Fela Anikulapo Kuti as a global icon and the world-class status of the Fearless brand and Rite Foods company, fits so effortlessly,’’ he said.

Presenting the award to the Founder of Felabration, Yeni Anikulapo Kuti, Fela’s eldest daughter and younger brother, Kunle Anikulapo Kuti, Rite Foods Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the Fearless posthumous award signifies the importance attached to the life and times of the Afrobeat megastar. Receiving the award, Yeni Anikulapo Kuti, who was amazed and thrilled with the attractive symbol that signified his father’s greatness in his sphere of music genre and his giant stride in bringing about social change through it, expressed her joy for the very important recognition of her father’s effort.

She praised the Fearless energy drink brand, stating that the award was the best thing that has ever happened since the inception of the Felabration. While Femi Anikulapo Kuti, Fela’s eldest son, who is also an Afrobeat musician, commended the Fearless energy drink brand of Rite Foods for sponsoring this year’s Felabration as talented artistes energised by the leading brand came up with electrifying performances at the musical shows of the event. The event’s highlight was the performance by D’Banj, who thrilled the audience with one of his hit songs, Top of the World.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Jonzing World’s new act, Ruger, jumps on ‘One Shirt’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Jonzing World’s new act, Ruger has jumped on his maiden public release alongside label boss, D’Prince and label mate, Rema. The song is titled, ‘One Shirt.’ It sees Ruger flex his soprano vocals to tell his story, from when he used to go to shows with one shirt, raggedy shoes and with a derisory appearance […]
Arts & Entertainments

#BBNaija: Why I don’t want to talk to Erica again – Laycon

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Kaisha evicted from house Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Laycon, has finalized his decision towards Erica. Laycon had been finding it difficult to move on after his love interest, Erica chose Kiddwaya over him. He asked Erica to keep a distance. However, it has not been easy for him as housemates have several times […]
Arts & Entertainments

Chimamanda Adichie breaks silence over mum’s death

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie has for the first time spoken about her mother since her demise. the award-winning author in a post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday eulogised her late mother. “How does a heartbreak twice? To still be immersed in grief, barely breathing again, and then to be plunged callously back into […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica