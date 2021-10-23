Felabration 2021: Fela Anikulapo Kuti earns Africa’s Fearless Man award

Music legend and Afrobeat king, the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was last Sunday honoured with a posthumous award of the ‘Fearless Man of Africa’ by Fearless energy drink, the premium brand of Rite Foods. The award presentation, which was part of this year’s edition of the weeklong Felabration event held between October 11 and17, with the theme “Viva Nigeria Viva Africa”, was in recognition of his musical prowess and legacy as Africa’s foremost talent “with positive energy, a creative genius, intentionally different and a premium quality brand that resonates the value chain of the Fearless energy brand.” Speaking on the bespoke award, the Managing Director of Rite Foods, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said that the late Fela deserves honour for the impact he made in the music industry, having fought a good cause for the people through his songs.

He added that the Fela’s posthumous award is hinged on the story conceptualised by the Fearless energy drink brand, from its recent findings on courageous people in all spheres, including music where the late Afrobeat King was pinpointed as Africa’s Most Fearless man in ideas, performance, courage and leadership. ‘‘The positive energy of fearlessness, positivity, and can-do spirit of Fela Anikulapo Kuti as a global icon and the world-class status of the Fearless brand and Rite Foods company, fits so effortlessly,’’ he said.

Presenting the award to the Founder of Felabration, Yeni Anikulapo Kuti, Fela’s eldest daughter and younger brother, Kunle Anikulapo Kuti, Rite Foods Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said the Fearless posthumous award signifies the importance attached to the life and times of the Afrobeat megastar. Receiving the award, Yeni Anikulapo Kuti, who was amazed and thrilled with the attractive symbol that signified his father’s greatness in his sphere of music genre and his giant stride in bringing about social change through it, expressed her joy for the very important recognition of her father’s effort.

She praised the Fearless energy drink brand, stating that the award was the best thing that has ever happened since the inception of the Felabration. While Femi Anikulapo Kuti, Fela’s eldest son, who is also an Afrobeat musician, commended the Fearless energy drink brand of Rite Foods for sponsoring this year’s Felabration as talented artistes energised by the leading brand came up with electrifying performances at the musical shows of the event. The event’s highlight was the performance by D’Banj, who thrilled the audience with one of his hit songs, Top of the World.

