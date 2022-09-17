Arts & Entertainments

Felabration 2022: Artwork, Afrobics dance, fashion competitions herald annual event

Posted on

The 2022 Felabration will kick off with three major competitions aimed at providing a platform for young Creatives to attain enviable heights through artwork, Afrobics dance, and fashion competitions. According to the organisers, the 2022 annual festival of music and arts commemorating the life and times of Nigeria’s foremost musical icon, the late great Fela Anikulapo Kuti will begin on Thursday, September 29 with the artwork competition. The artwork competition is scheduled to be held at the Kalakuta museum. With the theme, ‘Fear not 4 man,’ three winners are expected to emerge in the art competition.

The second runner-up will go home with N100,000, the first runner-up will win N150,000 and the winner will be presented with a cash prize of N250,000. The festival and celebration of late Fela Kuti continue on Friday, September 30 at the Afrobics dance competition. This competition is scheduled to be held at the New Afrikan Shrine. The festival train moves to Freedom Park on October 2, where the fashion competition, Dress Like Fela, will be held. The Dress Like Fela fashion competition, according to the organisers, was conceptualised to create more cultural awareness and an opportunity to showcase

 

Our Reporters

