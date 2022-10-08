Felabration 2022: Dancers, artists, fashion designers win over N3m in competitions

The 2022 Felabration kicked off with three activities headlined by art, Afrobics dance and fashion show competitions. The three competitions had participants submitting entries that followed the theme of the year, Fear Not 4 Man. The first competition that heralded the 2022 Felabration was the art competition held on September 29.

A young Nigerian artist, Anigioro Omolade Babatunde, emerged the winner and was rewarded with the sum of N550, 000. Fifty-five different artworks competed fiercely for the winning prize at the competition that heralded Felabration, the month-long music and lifestyle festival in honour of the late legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Afrobeat progenitor. The judges; Sarah Boulos, Prince Yemisi Shyllon, and Mufu Onifade, carefully rated the works of various artists from around the world, who competed for the coveted prize money, fame, and honour.

Uzoma Vincent’s sculpture entitled; Freedom, emerged as the runner-up with a token of N250,000 while Akinola Oluwatomi Kazeem’s; Despite all odds, came third and was rewarded with the sum of N150,000. Felabration Afrobics dance competition was held at the New Afrikan Shrine on September 30. The winners went home with a total sum of N2, 350,000 million as a reward for their dedication.

The judges; Funke Kuti, Segun Adefila, and Bunmi Olunloyo, rated the top five dancers. The Chrysolite crew won the first cash prize N1million while Lagos Family came second, with a winning of N750, 000. Danjex came third, winning a cash prize of N500, 000. While Sandra Oyewole, Head, Collaboration Business Support Committee, rewarded the fourth and fifth winners with a consolation prize of N50, 000 each. Attendees at the event were also allowed to participate in a random dance competition that saw three people winning the sum of N10, 000 each.

On Sunday October 2, youthful fashion designer, Olanrewaju Sipe, emerged as the first winner of the maiden edition of the Dress Like Fela Fashion competition. Sipe, the Chief Executive Officer of Sipsonlevon Designs, was rewarded with the sum of N1 million. The fashion competition drew its theme from the theme for Felabration 2022; Fear not 4 man. The judges were Frank Osodi, and Lanre DaSilva. Ogunyemi Oluwasegun Michaels of Olu Michaels Designs, came second while 21-year-old Aladesanmi Precious of Specific Designs, emerged third. During the show, popular actress, Carol King, did a rendition of Fela’s hit song, Teacher don’t teach me nonsense, while another attendee, Ifeoma Meze, did a rendition of Fela’s Authority Stealing to the admiration of the audience.

