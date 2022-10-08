Arts & Entertainments

Felabration 2022: Dancers, artists, fashion designers win over N3m in competitions

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

The 2022 Felabration kicked off with three activities headlined by art, Afrobics dance and fashion show competitions. The three competitions had participants submitting entries that followed the theme of the year, Fear Not 4 Man. The first competition that heralded the 2022 Felabration was the art competition held on September 29.

A young Nigerian artist, Anigioro Omolade Babatunde, emerged the winner and was rewarded with the sum of N550, 000. Fifty-five different artworks competed fiercely for the winning prize at the competition that heralded Felabration, the month-long music and lifestyle festival in honour of the late legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Afrobeat progenitor. The judges; Sarah Boulos, Prince Yemisi Shyllon, and Mufu Onifade, carefully rated the works of various artists from around the world, who competed for the coveted prize money, fame, and honour.

Uzoma Vincent’s sculpture entitled; Freedom, emerged as the runner-up with a token of N250,000 while Akinola Oluwatomi Kazeem’s; Despite all odds, came third and was rewarded with the sum of N150,000. Felabration Afrobics dance competition was held at the New Afrikan Shrine on September 30. The winners went home with a total sum of N2, 350,000 million as a reward for their dedication.

The judges; Funke Kuti, Segun Adefila, and Bunmi Olunloyo, rated the top five dancers. The Chrysolite crew won the first cash prize N1million while Lagos Family came second, with a winning of N750, 000. Danjex came third, winning a cash prize of N500, 000. While Sandra Oyewole, Head, Collaboration Business Support Committee, rewarded the fourth and fifth winners with a consolation prize of N50, 000 each. Attendees at the event were also allowed to participate in a random dance competition that saw three people winning the sum of N10, 000 each.

On Sunday October 2, youthful fashion designer, Olanrewaju Sipe, emerged as the first winner of the maiden edition of the Dress Like Fela Fashion competition. Sipe, the Chief Executive Officer of Sipsonlevon Designs, was rewarded with the sum of N1 million. The fashion competition drew its theme from the theme for Felabration 2022; Fear not 4 man. The judges were Frank Osodi, and Lanre DaSilva. Ogunyemi Oluwasegun Michaels of Olu Michaels Designs, came second while 21-year-old Aladesanmi Precious of Specific Designs, emerged third. During the show, popular actress, Carol King, did a rendition of Fela’s hit song, Teacher don’t teach me nonsense, while another attendee, Ifeoma Meze, did a rendition of Fela’s Authority Stealing to the admiration of the audience.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Bruce Springsteen arrested for DWI in New Jersey

Posted on Author Reporter

  He was Bombed in the USA! Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DWI and reckless driving in his home state, it was revealed Wednesday — days after he appeared in a much-hyped Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, reports The New York Post. The “Born to Run” icon, 71, was busted Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Diane Russet to matchmakers: I’m single, unavailable

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Former housemate of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Diane Russet, has advised those trying to match make her with her colleagues to drop the idea. The reality TV star turned actress made this known while reacting to a fan who wished she dated music star, Mayorkun. She said: “I don’t know if they’ve met […]
Arts & Entertainments

What sort of disrespect is this? –Sarkodie ‘angry’ over exclusion from Stingy Men Association

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

For weeks now, the ‘Stingy Men Association’ has dominated trends on social media, and a lot of stars have approved the association. Nigerian Afrobeat musicians, Mr. Eazi and Yemi Alade, have proudly joined the online association and shared their membership identity cards on their social media pages. However, Sarkodie – who has been labelled miser […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica