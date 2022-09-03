Felabration 2022: Fela’s dress-like catches buzz with N1m cash prize

After a month-long call for entries, judges of the Dress Like Fela Fashion Competition are on the search for the next big fashion designer. The competition, which is an arm of the 2022 Felabration, will have renowned designers Frank Osodi and Lanre Da-Silva as judges. Scheduled to hold as a physical event on October 15, the competition was conceptualised to create cultural awareness and an opportunity to showcase Fela-inspired outfits.

According to organisers, the competition has two segments, which are for the audience and upcoming designers. The audience is expected to pick the winner of the fashion show while prizes for the winner of the fashion show include N1m, mentorship from a leading fashion designer, and publicity opportunities.

In the same vein, the audience will also be allowed to participate in the competition as 10 members of the audience who dresses like Fela will be selected and stand a chance of winning when the audience chooses the eventual winner.

