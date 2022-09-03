Arts & Entertainments

Felabration 2022: Fela’s dress-like catches buzz with N1m cash prize

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

After a month-long call for entries, judges of the Dress Like Fela Fashion Competition are on the search for the next big fashion designer. The competition, which is an arm of the 2022 Felabration, will have renowned designers Frank Osodi and Lanre Da-Silva as judges. Scheduled to hold as a physical event on October 15, the competition was conceptualised to create cultural awareness and an opportunity to showcase Fela-inspired outfits.

According to organisers, the competition has two segments, which are for the audience and upcoming designers. The audience is expected to pick the winner of the fashion show while prizes for the winner of the fashion show include N1m, mentorship from a leading fashion designer, and publicity opportunities.

In the same vein, the audience will also be allowed to participate in the competition as 10 members of the audience who dresses like Fela will be selected and stand a chance of winning when the audience chooses the eventual winner.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

DOD, 9 other Nigerian titles for Netflix in July

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Netflix has confirmed at least 10 Nigerian titles set to premiere on the streaming platform in July. The newly licensed titles include: Rattlesnake; The Ahanna Story; FilmOne’s Sanitation Day; and Akay Mason and Abosi Ogba’s 2021 sci-fi thriller, Day of Destiny among others. Play Network Studio’s Rattlesnake reboot was released yesterday. Release dates for others […]
Arts & Entertainments

Funmi Ayinke gets Peace Corps honours

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Thirty-nine years old trained Engineer and musician, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo aka FunmiAyinke, has been honoured with an ambassadorial role by the Peace Corps of Nigeria just as her upcoming EP is near completion. She was honoured as an Ambassador of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria. The CEO of FunmiAyinke Nigeria […]
Arts & Entertainments

Chike: Nigerian music is being represented properly at home, abroad

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

In the last two years, Chike- Ezekpeazu Osebuka better known by the stage name ‘ Chike’ has dominated the music space with his lovey-dovey style of music which has sprang top notch collaborations with big names that include Olamide, Mayorkun, Simi among others. A product of reality TV show, in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica