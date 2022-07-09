Arts & Entertainments

Felabration 2022: Organisers announce N500,000 as cash prizes

The organisers of Felabration have announced a total prize-winning of N500,000 for winners at the sixth edition of the artwork competition. This is coming after a call for entries to artistes ahead of the commencement of the 2022 edition of Felabration. With the theme; Fear not 4 man, three winners are expected to emerge in the art competition.

The second runner-up will go home with N100, 000, the first runner-up will win N150, 000 and the winner will be presented with a cash prize of N250,000. The submission portal for the artwork competition opened on June 15 and is scheduled to close on July 31. The competition is open to contestants and participants worldwide. Over the years, Felabration has provided a platform to stardom for young creatives. The competition has continued to be a fantastic opportunity for global recognition in the world of arts.

The exhibition of the artwork and selection of the winners of the Felabration Artwork Competition as it is known will be held at the New Afrika Shrine. Returning judges include Prince Yemisi Shyllon, Otunba Mufu Onifade, and Sarah Boulos, highly regarded personalities and experts in the art world. The judges will decide the winners after which they will be announced at a ceremony in the months of Felabration. Other events lined up for Felabration 2022 include the Felabration Afrobics dance competition, the 10th edition of the Secondary Schools Debate, The Symposium also known as the FELA DEBATES, A Fela themed Fashion show, The Dress Like Fela Day, seven days of Music Concerts featuring Nigerian and international artistes and The Felabration Ladies Webinar.

 

