Fela’s songs stand out for me – Ayeni

Olaniyi Olajide Ayeni is a man of many parts. Although he has a Master’s degree in Geoinformatics Information Technology from the University of Lagos, his passion for writing is palpable. He is a writer, poet, culture aficionado and human resources management professional. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he speaks about his latest work, Journey from freedom, (a collection of poems), his passion for writing, why he would go into filmmaking, issues affecting Africa, among others

What does it take to be a writer like you?

It doesn’t take much; you have to be selfless, look beyond your bias and comfortable state. Be selfless, look beyond your nose and most importantly say things as they are.

Are you considering doing a movie on Africa?

If it is a movie that will tell our own side of the story and one that will project my ideas, why not? I will gladly be willing to be part of one.

What kind of African or Nigerian songs inspire you?

Both the new bees and oldies serve as a source of inspiration to me, but I want to say that Fela’s songs stand out as they mostly align with my own ideas.

You didn’t do a poem on polygamy. Is polygamy a kind of positive or negative part of African culture?

Polygamy is both a curse and a blessing. The main reason why our ancestors were polygamists was because of their farm work. But in present day, it has been abused that we Africans now give birth to numerous children we can’t cater for, thereby increasing crime rate, overpopulation and high rate of unemployment. A huge number can be a blessing if we get things right, that gives us advantage of a large population.

‘Shoulder high, too tall’, ‘War never end’, ‘Diversified Unity’, ‘Chained’, and ‘Identify Crisis’, ‘Selfish’, are some of your literary works, what inspired them?

First of all I am a patriotic African man and I should naturally be passionate about my fatherland. Additionally I believe we are too blessed with both human and natural resources to be where we are currently.

You wrote the poems like someone that has traversed Africa, how many African countries have you been to or read about and what are your observations?

Well as a travel curator, I have visited a couple of African countries and I realised that we are all almost suffering from the effects of two things; effects of colonialisation and bad governance as well as separatist and inter-tribal conflicts with countries that are heterogeneous. We need to stop fighting ourselves and get together as one to fight the common enemy we all have.

So, let’s talk about your works, why are you so passionate about Africa?

It seems you believe so much in Africa and its endowment, how close are you to African culture?

Close enough to know we have a rich culture. I am a Yoruba from the western part of Nigeria, blessed with rich tradition. I have been close to other traditions too across Yorubaland and beyond. I have witnessed the annual Calabar festival, which I was actively involved in; the Olojo festivals at Ile Ife, the Durbar in Kano and numerous others.

Have you been to Ile Ife in Osun State and Oyo Town in Oyo State, if yes, what can you say about them?

The historical town that houses the origin and most important traditional institutions of the Yoruba people is Ile-Ife, orisun Yoruba. The monarch Ooni, is a direct descendant of the progenitor of the entire Yoruba race, Oduduwa. Ile-Ife and Oyo are the two indigenous towns that are blessed with great traditions and culture. The cultural festival, traditional museum and houses are second to none throughout the region. They are the two great and historical settlements of the Yoruba people.

Talking about Africa, why is the continent in a sorry state with all that we have at our disposal?

Questions like this drive my passion for my dear continent.

Where do you think we got it wrong?

Getting it wrong at the beginning wasn’t our fault; we were deceived and made to suffer. We suffered from colonialisation for over 200 years, and we still haven’t recovered from that horror that happened to our ancestors which I believe laid the foundation for our suffering. Numerous generations without transitioning to our own values and system of education, we were made to adopt an alien system which up till today we still don’t know how to go about it. Such alien value includes the government we currently practice. Decades after independence from our colonial masters, we African still continue to put ourselves in harm’s way by choosing and backing the wrong leaders when time comes for us to choose one. We are basically not only suffering from a leadership problem but also a significant followership problem too.

Are you saying proper development is still far from this continent?

It’s obvious that Africa is underdeveloped, from our infrastructures to our system of education, to our educational system and in fact all sectors. To say we are far from development would be rather too harsh; we just need to start taking the right steps, making right decisions, putting the right people with good and innovative mindset in power.

How can we have that desired social change in our continent?

Politics and government have power and control over everything. If we get the right people in power and be good people ourselves, I believe we will be on the right path to the social change we desire. Young people with bright ideas, technocrats need to get involved in government.

Do you think Africans in the Diaspora have a role to play, if yes, can you be specific?

Yes! Yes, I believe Africans in the Diaspora need to come to effect the new innovations they are living in and continue to create wealth in their motherland if they can.

What is the problem with the black race or do you see the colour as a blessing?

The colour of our skin doesn’t make us any less. In fact, it is a blessing to us. It makes us stronger; we have a strong skin, and it makes us healthy.

How would you describe African leaders?

I want to be kind with words but I can’t help it. They are very clueless and selfish people who don’t have the interest of their people at heart. A lot of them are after their own pocket and personal gains. They do not want to leave the corridor of powers. They suffer greatly from acute poverty of ideas needed to move the continent forward.

How would you like to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as a man that impacted many lives posi- tively.

