…felicitates with Bello, Tallen at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello and Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Kedem Tallen on their 63rd birthday on January 8, 2022, while celebrating both members of the Federal Executive Council who, incidentally share birthday.

Rejoicing with the FCT Minister, a former banker and administrator, onhismanynotableachievements, particularlyin repositioning the capital city, the President noted his efforts at reforms, ensuring compliance and more decency in allocations, spurredandsustained byintegrity. The President congratulated the minister for providing visionary leadership for the city that hosts the seat of government, diplomatic missions, multilateral institutions, headquarters of businesses and hospitality homes. He affirmed that Bello’s unassuming personality, cordiality and sincerity have continued to win friends for the administration and the country, providing a level playing ground for indigenes and settlers in the development of the FCT, and making it one of the most attractive places for business and leisure. For the Minister of Women Affairs, Buharifelicitated withher family, friends and associates on her birthday, extolling her courage, forthrightness and vision in driving affirmation of women in governance, education of children and more attention on the girl-child, with her notable scores as the first female Deputy Governor in the North and Minister of State, Science and Technology.

