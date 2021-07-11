News

…felicitates with Ngige @60

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and Body of Benchers in saluting Chairman, Council of Legal Education (CLE), Chief Emeka Ngige, who clocks 60 today.

While rejoicing with his family and friends on the milestone, the President noted, with commendation, contributions of the legal luminary to the study and practice of law in Nigeria, donating books and materials to Law Schools, and serving on National Executive of NBA for more than 25 years, during which he represented the association as a member of the Body of Benchers.

 

Buhari affirmed that Ngige played a significant role in ensuring fairness and justice for the state and citizens by accepting to join the team of private legal professionals that prosecuted cases at the Failed Banks Tribunal, and other significant cases for the Federal Government, largely related to recovery of public funds and property.

 

Buhari prayed for him to enjoy a longer life, good health and strength to continue in good works

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Malami: Why soldiers who freed Wadume haven’t been arraigned in court

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has denied allegations that some soldiers are being shielded in the trial of Bala Hamisu, suspected kidnap kingpin better known as Wadume. On August 6, 2019, some soldiers attached to 93 battalion Ibbi-Takum road, led by Tijjani Balarabe, a captain with the Nigerian army, attacked some policemen who arrested […]
News

Police arrest MTN staff over murder of his girlfriend

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Adamawa State Police Command has arrested an MTN staff, Mr. Lekan Agbooda, over his involvement in the death of a 37-year-old mother of two. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed this to journalists in Yola, yesterday, said Agboola was arrested on a charge of homicide and he is being […]
News Top Stories

NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved Janssen, also known as Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, for emergency use in the county. Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the vaccine having gone through […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica