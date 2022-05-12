Felicity Resort: Where nature calms your nerves

There is no dull moment for real estate wizkid and Managing Director of Silver Pacific Homes, Samuel Ikoje. Seven years ago, the firm, which he co-founded with two friends, was in danger of running aground. Unwilling to continue to push forward, the partners decided to abandon the young and sinking ship.

But the thought of watching the venture die left a sour taste in Ikoje’s mouth. So, he braced himself to redeem the firm from collapse. Within three years, the young entrepreneur carved a niche for Silver Pacific Homes, with 14 exclusive residential estates developed to his credit. Thus, Silver Pacific is currently cruising in the realm of successful real estate firms on the fast-developing Lekki axis, Lagos.

Recently, the young and enterprising Ikoje took another giant stride into the hospitality sector, as he unveiled Felicity Resort and Residence, providing a unique getaway relaxation, retreat, and recharging for over-worked or stressed holidaymakers.

His words: “Felicity was borne out of the need to create a unique environment for people to have a good vacation and well-deserved rest. A city like Lagos where everybody is working, and there is this serious hustling and bustling; people tend to break down because they don’t have that proper rest. Even when they are at home, they don’t have that proper rest.

“And some who can afford it, just travel somewhere, may be out of the country, to a secluded area to relax and recharge. Felicity is now providing that environment for people to relax, recharge and also retreat. When you come in to Felicity Resort and Residence, you feel the ambience, even from the exterior, the lush gardens, the lakesides and the trees all around just calm your nerves.”

Other unique features of the hospitality getaway include serene environment with lots of greenery, topnotch all-round security and tranquillity.

According to the business mogul, “These are things that we embedded into Felicity from its making; because we need to provide such an environment that is serene, tranquil and also safe for people to relax, and enjoy their vacation.”

He revealed that Felicity is designed to be more than a resort, and provide residences “because we will have people who will say we can live in this environment. Especially first time owners and people who are just starting a family; they can have the opportunity to own a home in that place. Those who have a home already, but want to buy into it, as their vacation or relaxation home, this is also very good for them. They are the people we are primarily targetting. It’s a place where people will come to just relax, with a lot of nature speaking to them.”

In an attempt to give us a glimpse into the aesthetic features the resort parades, Ikoje said: “We have borrowed a leaf from a whole lot of places around the world. We found out that a lot of people like to go to Seychelles, Maldives, and Dubai because those places have a lot of aquatic splendour in them. So we decided to build that into Felicity.”

According to the developer, 45 per cent of the entire area is covered by artificial lakes, and there are lot’s of green areas where you can relax. His words: “Every building in Felicity Resort comes with a swimming pool. It is by default, it comes with a well-manicured garden and a solar power plant. It’s a more eco-friendly environment where you will be free from all pollution and carbon monoxide emissions. This is the environment that we are providing in Felicity Resort and Residential Homes. We also have natural hills at Felicity that are covered by lush vegetation which we are not disturbing nor distorting. It’s a place where you can just walk up, relax and have a view of the entire Felicity Resort.” He added that there is also going to be a cable car to take you up the hill or you can just climb up the hill if you chose to exercise yourself.

Felicity Resort is located at Odo Agboju, just after Epe Toll Gate, on Epe/Ijebu-Ode Road. “We have chosen that place to give you a village look and ambience, away from the hustle and bustle of town. We chose the place also because of the unique topography of the location. It has hills, flatlands and some form of natural ponds where you can fish. They say that fishing is a therapy. All of these make it unique.”

One of the things that excites the taste bud of vacation makers at Felicity is indeed the aquatic splendid of the Resort. Ikoje said that massive artificial lake crisscrosses the entire length and breadth of Felicity Resort. “The lakes are created artificially. They are not deep lakes; but shallow lakes that a two or three year old kid can play in, and not drown. However, we are careful about that because the place is hilly and some portions flat. If you are to dig to get water you are going to dig deeper. So, we decided with our technical team that we are going to do artificial lakes; more or less like massive big swimming pool that are not deep at all. But those who might need a deeper pool, they have one right in their compound. The lakes and the pools are just divided by walking lawns. You can get out of your pool and walk into one of the artificial lakes because each of the clusters has its own.”

Ikoje added: “We have 9 clusters and each of the clusters has its lakes. So if you are living in a cluster you may not necessarily go to another cluster to experience a lake view. Every building has a lake view in every cluster. For example, we have a village. There are 18 buildings in one of the villages, with another having just 15 buildings. So it is not crowded; so you know your neighbours. There is the enclave; it’s made up of one-bedroom and two-bedroom bungalows. They are planted on 80 square meter space. If you want a bigger room you can go for the one-room; but if you are looking for more rooms, there is the two-bedroom unit too. But the size of the house is the same…80 square meters.

“Then there is another cluster which is Laksa. It comprises Maisonettes and duplexes. A Maisonette could be your living room, a room, toilet, dining and kitchen downstairs and one room upstairs. It could also be a two-bedroom apartment with full decking. But the buildings are of the same size. We have the cluster called Royal, that is real topnotch. It can be a two-bedroom or three-bedroom, however, you want it. The Royal is very limited, for those who have a family. It’s indeed very different from any other building in the entire development. We have other clusters like the cedar, Faire View, and The Orchid, those are different clusters. All of these buildings are luxury and a place you are coming to relax like your youngest away home or your country home or your village home. They are furnished luxuriously. When you come in there, you feel the ambience, even from the exterior, the lush gardens, the lakesides and the trees all around just calm your nerves.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...