Felix-Adejumo advocates gender inclusion at Commonwealth Africa Summit

Nigerian notable advocate for women related issues and philanthropis, FunkeFelix- Adejumo, has taken the challenges of African women to the global stage, stressing the need for a more realistic gender inclusion. The author of the celebrated book; More Than A Woman, was at the recently concluded Commonwealth Africa Initiative which held in London, England, where she extolled the virtues of African women, and raised other issues affecting women’s productivity among which is gender inequality.

During the Plenary Session 6: Commonwealth women in Leadership During The COVID-19 role in building back better, Felix-Adejumo, alongside other leading African voices advocated for a more inclusive policy that will engender women participation in policymaking, religious circles, health, education, among other critical subjects. “Let’s bring more seats and tables to involve more women in policy-making, education, religion, health and in all areas that God has empowered women to contribute to the socio-economic development of the Africa,” she said.

Her commitment to promoting values and issues stifling the socio-economic development of women was again brought to bear when the renowned Reverend stressed that over the years, women have been made to sometimes feel inferior by various institutions, saying women’s self-esteem has been bruised and subdued by forces beyond her immediate control. She referenced her own personal experiences where she suffered prejudice and bias as a woman, and how she was able to break through with support from a rich community of other women and men to be where she is today. Also, she encouraged women that are placed in positions of leadership by God to not pay attention to noise making because there will always be criticism.

 

