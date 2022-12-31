Felix Olojede showcases ‘lTake a piece of me

Veteran filmmaker and award-winning producer, Felix Olojede has made a bold statement with his first ever photo exhibition, with the theme; ‘Take a piece of me’. The event which was held in Ikeja, Lagos was graced by members of the creative industry including ace musician, Buga and film director, Tolu Ajayi. The exhibition which featured 23 original photographs with unique but familiar elements that resonate with the daily life of a typical Nigerian was exhibited. The host of the day and exhibitor of the photographs, Olojede said, “I’have had the incredible opportunity and honour of living; in every sense.

I’ve travelled, explored and I’ve gained some wisdom along the way; and now it’s clear that sometimes the beauty of a journey is not the destination, but the things we encounter enroute and the memories we make of it. ”On my journey so far, I’ve made memories, I’ve been to places, I’ve met phenomenal human beings and I took some pictures”. Take a piece of me’ showcase was designed under the creative agency owned by Olojede, 14011 Motion Pictures.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...