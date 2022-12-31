Arts & Entertainments

Felix Olojede showcases ‘lTake a piece of me

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Veteran filmmaker and award-winning producer, Felix Olojede has made a bold statement with his first ever photo exhibition, with the theme; ‘Take a piece of me’. The event which was held in Ikeja, Lagos was graced by members of the creative industry including ace musician, Buga and film director, Tolu Ajayi. The exhibition which featured 23 original photographs with unique but familiar elements that resonate with the daily life of a typical Nigerian was exhibited. The host of the day and exhibitor of the photographs, Olojede said, “I’have had the incredible opportunity and honour of living; in every sense.

I’ve travelled, explored and I’ve gained some wisdom along the way; and now it’s clear that sometimes the beauty of a journey is not the destination, but the things we encounter enroute and the memories we make of it. ”On my journey so far, I’ve made memories, I’ve been to places, I’ve met phenomenal human beings and I took some pictures”. Take a piece of me’ showcase was designed under the creative agency owned by Olojede, 14011 Motion Pictures.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

No regret quitting banking for beauty industry – Juba

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Entrepreneur, Oluwakemi Juba, is the brain behind hair extension company, Kojhairways and she said she has no regret whatsoever quitting banking job for the make-up industry. Juba founded the business in 2015 after experimenting with other businesses. Due to her love for beauty, she decided to focus on the hair business. “So many things inspired […]
Arts & Entertainments

Liya: I moved from zero to top when Davido signed me

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Since Nigerian music icon Davido signed Liya, a day after hearing her song in a Lagos nightclub, the trajectory of her life has been effectively changed. From being a hopeful up-and-comer, the singer was suddenly on the books of one of the most influential record labels in the Afropop industry, Davido Music Worldwide, and primed […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jaiye Kuti: Fans once called me wicked because of role I played

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Curvy Nollywood actress, Jaiye Oluwakemi Kuti, is sure a known face in the movie industry having paid her dues over time; Jaiye’s career started in 2002 when she featured in popular comedy soap opera ‘ Laff Patterns’ and ever since she has appeared in countless movies both in the English and Yoruba speaking industry. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica