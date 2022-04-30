Felix Owolabi: Eagles failed to qualify for W’Cup because they were not business-like

A former international and member of the 1980 Nations Cup winning team of the Green Eagles, Dr. Felix Owolabi, spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI on various problems affecting Nigerian football and why sponsors are running away from the domestic league. Excerpts…

What is your assessment of the Nigeria Professional Football League in recent years?

All I know and hear every week is that we are staging a league that is not competitive at all. We are playing a league that has no calendar year. The organisers can decide to start it anytime and end it anyhow. We have a league that does not command viewership. A league that has shot its door to the people who will make the game tick. We have a league that is characterised by several controversies. A league that turns the rules to suit some people. For me, our League is still stiff and very stagnant. It is not improving at all. It is no longer relevant to the cause of our football development. Today after 5 years or so, no player in the league is playing for Nigeria. It speaks volume to back all the aforementioned. The league to me has become that type of backyard football we used to play when I was very young. Where do we stand in rankings? How many Nigerian clubs are competing right now in any of CAF Competitions? None.

Could you compare the domestic league today with that of 80s and 90s?

It is very easy and simple by my estimation to honestly compare the league in our days and that of the present. The league of the 1980s produced 100 per cent of all the players playing for the nation. The league was well organised such that we had foreign players from Ghana Togo, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, Gambia etc., plying their trade in Nigeria. We had good management in clubs with quality players because there were various competitions that helped breed several quality players. They became a pool to get players. We had quality pitches like the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, Onikan Stadium also in Lagos, Ogbe Stadium, Benin, Calabar Stadium, Ahmadu Bello Stadium and the likes. We also had the Challenge Cup competition which also produced great players. The question is “Where is the Challenge Cup competition? At that time,we had good administrators, quality coaches who were sent overseas for training in Germany, Holland, Britain, Brazil and Hungary. In officiating, we had brilliant and versatile referees who only took officiating as a part time and not as profession yet they were a beauty to watch. Every weekend, they added glamour to the game and not sorrow. Some of them were the late Festus Okubule (Show Boy)of blessed memory and Dr Esan.

Where did Nigeria get it wrong with no sponsors and why don’t we have the league on television?

In a way we got it wrong when all discovered that there are no sponsors and TV coverage, when it became apparent that those who have been saddled with the responsibility of organising the league became too hungry to dry the purse of their collaborators rather than give them the mileage they desired. Today, they are fighting because of money. Tomorrow you hear that EFCC is running after those running our sports because they have mismanaged some funds. You hear players as actors of the game being owed backlog of allowances and match bonuses. How will you expect any sponsor to come in to do business with you? It is just not possible. It will give them a negative image. And there won’t be any leverage they are looking for. So this implies that they will need people with integrity, honesty, credibility, accountability. Besides most of our stadia are not TV friendly because of poor officiating which has often caused fracas on several occasions. The notion of home invincibility,”I must win at all cost,” has destroyed the league. It has reduced the great number of people who would have loved to watch matches every weekend.

The Nigeria’s CHAN team is yet to win on the continent, what could be the problem?

The CHAN team has not been able to do well because the league is stagnant. I am not seeing new faces of players. Rather we are recycling the old ones. Unfortunately they are ageing and therefore need to be replaced. But where to get them is the challenge the nation is facing. Let the various states do more of development programmes than the too many compe-titions that the federal ministry of sports is interested in. Until a day when God will hear our prayers, and the National Sports Commission will be back with all the technocrats as the bulk of the commission.

Failure of clubs at continental level is a huge concern every year, how can this be addressed?

On the failure of the clubs at the continental level, the reason is that we have failed to invest in the local league. We have failed to address the shoddy and bad deals in the league. The best team in Nigeria don’t win the league. Must that be so? Until a team can go to anywhere to play and win both home and away just like in Europe, we can never get it right. In my days, it was like that. Today, in the same country people sit and decide which team should represent Nigeria, I laugh. What a shame! Can you remember how the FA Cup competition was decided during the corona virus?

How can the age grade teams get better in both male and female cadres?

I have said several times that the age grade teams can get better in both the male and the female if we can have a proper and genuine documentation. This can only be made possible if we are not in a hurry to go on developmental programmes rather than the crash programmes we are always doing.

Eagles’ ouster from the World Cup was disappointing for many, how can you evaluate the playoffs against Ghana?

The Eagles recorded poor result in the playoff against Ghana. They should have won both games and if Kumasi was tight, why not win in Abuja? The team lacked character. The physical and mental frame of mind of the players approach to that match was zero. They were not business-like. The team lacked cohesion Unfortunately, it became worse when the technical team started making changes. There was no sense of direction at all and so we got the result we deserved on the day.

Nigeria is up against Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau in the 2023, AFCON; how should the qualifiers be approached with five weeks to first match?

The NFF is used to fire brigade approach to competitions particularly at the shortest possible time. It’s not strange to them. So, I believe they will be up to the challenge. I only hope and pray that Nigeria succeeds because there are no more minnows out there, there should be all round preparation for the qualifiers. I expect that the Nigeria, Ghana match must be seriously taken as a great lesson. Those in charge should invite players who will play with patriotic zeal. Invite hungry players who want to give their best for country and fight keenly for shirts in camp. Giving out an outright automatic shirt will not help the nation. The green and white jersey to me is a brand and also an identity. Therefore whoever gets a shirt should count himself very lucky and be ready to deliver results for the country.

Do we need a foreign coach or we should stick with a Nigerian manager for Eagles?

Whichever way the management thinks, so be it. They have ears but honestly, they hardly listen. So it’s needless. We are used to crash programmes but because this World Cup issue with Ghana has backfired we are under pressure to again go for a foreigner. This period to me is a good test on how competent the management of board of NFF is. Let them choose which direction to follow. The most important thing is the development of the game through proper planning that will guarantee a consistent performance in future.

How can Nigerian football get better in the coming years?

Nigeria Football can only get better if you can look back and in totality at where we started, the journey and where we are now. The various successes and the failures should be evaluated and used as a template to make corrections. The game is now scientific but we should look at how we succeeded in the past and learn from it to get better today. It is the same football and the administrators only need to brace up to their responsibilities. Otherwise, we may have ourselves to blame again. Everything about football should be a team game. It should be done and executed with team spirit. A sports policy is the panacea for a better Nigerian Football.

How do you relax in your free time?

I try to relax by sending messages to loved ones to remind them that I care. I read a lot of books. I listen to news on radio and television to update myself on happenings around the world. And finally, I go to watch matches at the Liberty Stadium

