Felix Owolabi: Only good planning can trigger success

Bemoans football development at all levels

…says round leather game on pause

A former international, Dr. Felix Owolabi, has said there are no deliberate plans aimed at developing football in Nigeria and this has informed the poor results being posted by many of the national teams.

Owolabi, a member of the 1980 Green Eagles team that won the Africa Nations Cup for Nigeria for the first time said only good planning can bring our good results for football teams and sports in general. He argued that football administrators in recent years including the current board of the Nigeria Football Federation are always looking forward to present teams for competitions rather than develop players for a period of time for future of the game.

The respected administrator said: “We need to embrace developmental approach in the administration of the game for many reasons.

We need a pattern, we need the players to understand themselves for good cohesion and we also need a template in form of document for all the plans to materialize so that there will be smooth transition of players from one cadre of the national team to the other same as good transition in case of administrative changes either in the technical crew or in the federation.

“What we are experiencing now is due to the poor attention we give the domestic league, school sports and other grassroots initiatives. The destiny of our football growth lies in the domestic league and other very exceptional players are needed from abroad to complement the team.

“If you look back, the league was good at some point with the Chief Oyuiki Obaseki league board and the successes recorded gave the country the CAF Champions League win through Enyimba while late Stephen Keshi also benefitted by taking about six players from the country’s league to win AFCON in 2013.”

Owolabi stressed that there should be technocrats with good ideas in the State FAs so that the game can develop from various parts before we stage national competitions to get the best.

“It is sad that the State FAs are doing nothing because the entire system is porous. Deliberate efforts should be made to salvage our football but there should be s blueprint to galvanize the ideas so that we regain our lost glory in the game.”

