Sports

Felix Owolabi: Only good planning can trigger success

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

Bemoans football development at all levels 

…says round leather game on pause

A former international, Dr. Felix Owolabi, has said there are no deliberate plans aimed at developing football in Nigeria and this has informed the poor results being posted by many of the national teams.

 

Owolabi, a member of the 1980 Green Eagles team that won the Africa Nations Cup for Nigeria for the first time said only good planning can bring our good results for football teams and sports in general. He argued that football administrators in recent years including the current board of the Nigeria Football Federation are always looking forward to present teams for competitions rather than develop players for a period of time for future of the game.

 

The respected administrator said: “We need to embrace developmental approach in the administration of the game for many reasons.

 

We need a pattern, we need the players to understand themselves for good cohesion and we also need a template in form of document for all the plans to materialize so that there will be smooth transition of players from one cadre of the national team to the other same as good transition in case of administrative changes either in the technical crew or in the federation.

 

“What we are experiencing now is due to the poor attention we give the domestic league, school sports and other grassroots initiatives. The destiny of our football growth lies in the domestic league and other very exceptional players are needed from abroad to complement the team.

 

“If you look back, the league was good at some point with the Chief Oyuiki Obaseki league board and the successes recorded gave the country the CAF Champions League win through Enyimba while late Stephen Keshi also benefitted by taking about six players from the country’s league to win AFCON in 2013.”

 

Owolabi stressed that there should be technocrats with good ideas in the State FAs so that the game can develop from various parts before we stage national competitions to get the best.

 

“It is sad that the State FAs are doing nothing because the entire system is porous. Deliberate efforts should be made to salvage our football but there should be s blueprint to galvanize the ideas so that we regain our lost glory in the game.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rivers Hoopers qualify for Final 8 semis

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Three-time champions of the Nigeria Basketball League, Rivers Hoopers, have qualified for the NBBF Final 8 after beating Police Baton 64-48 on Saturday in Abuja. The win against Police Baton was Rivers Hoopers’ second win in two games. Owen Oriakhi scored a game high 16 points, 2 three pointers and made 2/2 from the free […]
Sports

Wrestling stakeholders honour Oborududu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It was an atmosphere of celebration and carnival as stakeholders of wrestling in conjunction with the Nigeria Wrestling Federation hosted the country’s Tokyo 2020 wrestlers and coaches in a glamourous reception in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Saturday.   Blessing Oborududu, who became Nigeria’s first-ever wrestling medallist at the Olympics, after claiming a silver […]
Sports

Black Stars VS Super Eagles: CAF rejects Ghana’s proposed stadium

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

…insists on Cape Coast Stadium, threatens to take match outside Ghana CAF has dealt Ghana a cruel blow by rejecting the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi as venue to host the crucial match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Only last month in Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana were drawn by CAF to vie for one […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica