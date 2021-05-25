…Fellowship is challenge for more effort, says Zulum

In his reaction, Governor Zulum expressed appreciation to the institution for finding him worthy to be conferred with fellowship award. He also expressed his determination to uplift the standard of the engineering profession.

Zulum said investiture of the highest NIAE’s award will further give him courage and determination to redouble efforts towards uplifting the lives of Borno people.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to public service delivery, part of which is to continually ensure that all public projects in Borno State meet the highest engineering standards.

