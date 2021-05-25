Politics

…Fellowship is challenge for more effort, says Zulum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In his reaction, Governor Zulum expressed appreciation to the institution for finding him worthy to be conferred with fellowship award. He also expressed his determination to uplift the standard of the engineering profession.

 

Zulum said investiture of the highest NIAE’s award will further give him courage and determination to redouble efforts towards uplifting the lives of Borno people.

 

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to public service delivery, part of which is to continually ensure that all public projects in Borno State meet the highest engineering standards.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Ondo APC primaries: 12 aspirants, one ticket

Posted on Author ADEWALE MOMOH

Twelve aspirants, including Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will today battle for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the October 10 election in Ondo State. ADEWALE MOMOH X-rays the 12 gladiators and their chances at the shadow poll     The political atmosphere in Ondo State could best be described as super-charged […]
Politics

EKEDC to customers: We’ll improve on complaints

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has urged customers within the network to record conversation with any indiscipline member of staff and send to the company’s whistle blowing line for action. Recall that some customers of the company had complained over irregular power supply, outrageous billing and issue of prepaid meters during the […]
Politics

Lagos by-elections: Why PDP continues to lose in Lagos

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Sequel to last weekend’s abysmal outing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Lagos East senatorial by-election, ANAYO EZUGWU examines the party’s rough path in elective contest since 1999 and why it usually fails in Lagos politics when it matters most When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the date for the by-elections […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica