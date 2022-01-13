FEMA profiles 28,686 IDPs in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has said it has profiled about of 28,686 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the FCT. Recall that in the wake of terrorism and banditry in some far northern states many people, especially orphaned children and women and able-bodied men migrated to different parts of the country in search for safety and economic stability. Director General of FEMA, Abbas Idriss, said in Abuja, yesterday the IDPs were scattered across all the six Area Councils of FCT.

Though the FEMA boss didn’t reveal the underneath reasons why the profiling became necessary, it may not be unrelated to the need to ensure that terrorists don’t infiltrate the IDPs camps. Also, intelligence has further revealed that certain foreign persons were migrating to some rural communities in Abuja, and creating fears. Idriss also disclosed that the agency through its emergency services has salvaged goods and property worth over N1.264 billion. According to him, 2,025 lives were saved from flooding that happened at various times in Abuja. “FEMA undertakes profiling of internally displaced persons, (IDPs), at the point of arrival and periodically.

