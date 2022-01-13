News

FEMA profiles 28,686 IDPs in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), has said it has profiled about of 28,686 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the FCT. Recall that in the wake of terrorism and banditry in some far northern states many people, especially orphaned children and women and able-bodied men migrated to different parts of the country in search for safety and economic stability. Director General of FEMA, Abbas Idriss, said in Abuja, yesterday the IDPs were scattered across all the six Area Councils of FCT.

Though the FEMA boss didn’t reveal the underneath reasons why the profiling became necessary, it may not be unrelated to the need to ensure that terrorists don’t infiltrate the IDPs camps. Also, intelligence has further revealed that certain foreign persons were migrating to some rural communities in Abuja, and creating fears. Idriss also disclosed that the agency through its emergency services has salvaged goods and property worth over N1.264 billion. According to him, 2,025 lives were saved from flooding that happened at various times in Abuja. “FEMA undertakes profiling of internally displaced persons, (IDPs), at the point of arrival and periodically.

 

Our Reporters

News

Police arrest 72-year-old man for raping minor in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 72-yearold man, Ishola Tijani for allegedly defiling a sevenyear- old girl (name withheld).   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, September 22 in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the
News

Enugu: Hotel owners, EFCC bicker over invasion of hotels in commando style

Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Hotel owners in Enugu State under the auspices of Society of Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Enugu State chapter has condemned the invasion of Castle Majestic Hotel in Enugu and illegal arrest of guests by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).   The chairman of the Association, Comrade Chukwuemeka Amos Ogbu, who
News

Ekiti PDP chieftain, Aluko, joins APC

Adewumi Ademiju ADO- EKITI

Erstwhile loyalist of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, Dr. Tope Aluko yesterday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.   The APC Chairman in the state, Hon. Paul Omotoso formally received Aluko into the party at Ward B Secretariat in Iyin Ekiti, Irepodun/ Ifelodun local

