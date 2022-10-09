Female aspirants write APC PCC, Women Leader for inclusion

Female Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last primaries have written the party’s National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu and the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) asking for inclusion in the campaign council.

The aspirants, under the name, APC Female Aspirants 2022/2023, addressed their letters to Dr. Betta Edu, National Women Leader and Hon. James Faleke, Secretary, Presidential Campaign Council.

The two letters were signed by Hon. Susan K. Lokpobiri, President (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency) and Marlene Okolie, Secretary (Umuahia North/South/Ikwuano Federal Constituency).

According to them, the executives of the female aspirants, numbering over 400 had earlier met with First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who had promised some interventions for them.

The Secretary of the group, Marlene Okolie, said they were still waiting for the First Lady’s intervention, which she said, has to do with the refunds of the Expression of Interest Form fees.

In their letter addressed to Hon. James Faleke, Secretary of PCC and titled: “Inclusion of the APC Female Aspirants 2022/2023 into the Tinubu/Shettima PCC, they said: “We, President and members of the APC female aspirants of 2022/2023, promoting the candidacy of our principals H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and H.E. Kashim Shettima campaign in the grassroots, hereby write for inclusion of our Representatives into the Tinubu /Shettima PCC.”

For that of the APC Women Leader, they wrote: “We are very happy to reintroduce to you our organization, the APC Female Aspirants 2022/2023. We are a group of about 400 female Aspirants from all the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“We will appreciate if you can please include the female Aspirants 2022/2023 into your Presidential Campaign Team. We have seen how hard and tirelessly that you are working and we are so proud of you and will highly be honoured if you can include us to help achieve the one goal of making our principal the next President of our great nation Nigeria.

“As women that successfully contested for primaries, we pledge to use our grassroots structures in this 2023 coming elections to support and deliver through our wards and local government.”

The Female aspirants also stated that they would use their body to support all the female candidates in next year’s elections.

