Female Bolt Driver: I embraced passion for driving after losing my job

Twenty-eight-year-old Chizobam Okeke is one of the few women breaking barriers in the online transportation platform in the Federal Capital Territory. A 2006 graduate from the Imo State University, she spends each day driving people to their various destinations gleefully, not minding that she is in an informal job.

The Imo State epitome of beauty has ventured into several businesses and professions and is among the few women who strongly believes that being a woman is not a barrier to venturing into any sector to carve a niche, regardless if it is perceived to be dominated by men. What is most important is the ability to find a source of income you are passionate about. Unlike popular belief that commercial driving is strictly reserved for men, she notes that: “I disagree with the notion that transport business is a man’s affair; it’s all about the passion if you ask me. I love anything that has to do with driving because I love travelling and being on the roads.

Secondly, a job in the transport sector is what seems to be best available for me right now. It’s what I can easily find at the moment to engage myself and it doesn’t affect me in any way.” Chizobam is among the millions of Nigerian youths whose expectations of clinching a white collar job immediately after graduation turned out to be a mirage. Sadly, after years of training and retraining and struggles to find one, the harsh realities of the COVID- 19 pandemic relieved her job as a physiotherapist at a health and wellness centre.

Youth Service

“After my graduation in 2016 and National Youth Service, I was unable to sustain a job immediately. It was actually crazy getting one because you find yourself in such a situation where everybody wants to take advantage of you. “I was just carrying my files around in Abuja. At one point, I fell into depression because I was sad with the whole situation and I couldn’t even cope. Luckily for me, I ran into a good person who was a source of encouragement for me so I tried to broaden my scope by finding something like a skill to back up my qualification.

I found myself in physiotherapy, had a professional course in it and before I knew it, I got interested in physio massages. “It was the best decision because from being unable to do anything, I found myself in such an environment where this actually sells very well once you are a professional. I worked with health centres and that sustained me. “I applied for several government jobs, took the CBT exams which I did very well but then at the end of the day, they just told me that I should know someone that knows someone. “I remember going to an agency and the receptionist asked what tribe I am from, if I am on any minister’s list? I said no, I just want to try my luck. But I was advised to forget about getting the job even though my application will be submitted like others except if my name was included in a minister or senior government official’s list.

“I didn’t take it so well, it’s discouraging and so rather than stay idle during COVID, I went into hair styling and whatever I could lay my hands on including fish farming and I was able to make some income. Luckily for me, I was able to get myself a car and so when I got affected by the retrenchment I decided instead of being home praying or looking for better opportunities, I could just make use of my car to sustain myself and keep myself busy. After all, I love driving around. I registered my car with Bolt and then I realized there is so much gain in this.”

Some people may actually be making a whole lot of a trade but at the same time find they have regrets indulging in such trade but that is not the case for Chizobam.

I like driving

“Oh I love driving so I don’t feel bad, I don’t regret going into driving. I wasn’t expecting to enjoy this but for the past couple of months I have been a driver, I am absolutely having a great time, and I enjoy my new trade.” If she has experienced any form of criticism from family, friends or clients based on her gender, the young Bolt driver said that has not been the case although, she has been confronted with a lot of curious questions bothering on her ability to cope running around all day picking and dropping off different clients with different personalities. “No one has criticized me so far. Typically those around me, my clients have been supportive. Some people will be like Whoa! This is my first time riding with a female. For me I see commercial driving as something anyone can do, it’s not gender based.” Speaking very fluently, Chizobam is already considering going into the business of app transportation full time. She is her own boss; the challenges of living to please an employer, struggling to meet deadlines, racing through time to be at work every day and on time is now a thing of the past. Not forgetting, she can generate as much income as she desires without waiting for the month to come to an end to access cash. “It’s a good thing when you realise you’re working for yourself. You can take a break whenever you want to, I can foot my bills and I am far better than some people who depend on monthly income to sustain themselves,” she explained. On the risks associated with driving round town as a female in a country bedevilled with rising cases of insecurity, she has learnt to push negative thoughts aside and focus on making the most of her time and work as safely as she can.

Safety concerns

Chizobam tries as much as possible to desist from driving to “forbidden” locations, resists the urge of picking or dropping off clients at certain locations at night by keeping her location to specific and secured areas. She, however, revealed having heard from co app drivers, cases of people trying to harm them, snatch their cars or kidnap them, even as she has seen a case where a Bolt driver had died from hazards attached to the job. Not discouraged by the sad happenings, she said: “The best thing to do for yourself is just to be cautious because everything, every business has its own risks involved. We just need to learn how to mitigate it, narrate the possible risks and most importantly, back it up with prayers.” But on the down side, the young vibrant female driver no longer has time to socialize.

It is all work, work, work. Although she tries to balance work and her social life on weekends, it is no longer an easy task for her. Luckily for the 28-year-old, she has a supportive spouse who has been a source of inspiration and encouragement. With such an exhibition of passion, one may wonder if Chizobam would leave the driving business if another job with better remuneration comes up. “It depends on the nature of the job. If it’s worth it I may give it a shot and give this one out but so far, I think I am doing just fine.” Having been able to rise against all odds to sustain herself without soiling her dignity as a woman, she appealed to other young girls to learn a skill to keep them off the streets once an opportunity arrives whether or not they have a business idea or a valid certificate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...