Metro & Crime

Female Circumcision: Lagos monarch flees community with daughter, alleges threat to life

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Lagos State monarch in Ashasa kingdom of Agbowa, His Royal Highness, Adekoya Adeolu Olaonipekun has fled his community to escape attacks by armed hoodlums, who reportedly invaded his residence over his refusal to present his daughter for a traditional rite.

The monarch who alleged threat to his life disclosed that he lost his first child, Adekoya Grace Olushola, to the traditional rites when she was circumcised and later died of tetanus infection at the age of 7.

The traditional ruler claimed that the community’s traditional council wrote a letter compelling him to surrender his daughter, Grace Olushola for the traditional rites within nine days or face the dire consequences of his refusal.

The letter titled, “introduction to our traditional rites” and co-signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Chief Adekoya Dauda and Prince Adekoya Bamidele respectively, reads, “We, the elders of Adekoya Descendent family want you to present your first daughter, Adekoya Grace Olushola for traditional rites. “You, being the first son of your father and your daughter, being the first grandchild of your father, she must undergo female genital mutilation as our tradition demands.

“You are to present her to us within nine (9) days for the family traditional rites. Failure to comply will attract severe punishment which would be dangerous to you, your wife and other children. “It’s mandatory for you to present her within the stipulated time.

Do not dare us as your father said he had called you severally and you are not heeding his request. “I want you to know that if you are still walking and eating on the soil of Africa, we will get you and your children. We are waiting for your positive response to present your daughter for the family traditional rites.”

 

Unfortunately however, Olushola died of tetanus infection caused by the genital mutilation as established by a medical report issued by Dr A.A. Ajibike, a senior medical officer at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH. The sad news of the death of his beloved daughter, the monarch explained, was responsible for his refusal to allow his second daughter be subjected to the killer traditional rites.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

352 inmates currently on death row in Lagos – Correctional Service

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Adewale Adebisi, says 352 inmates are on death row at the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre. Adebisi made the disclosure Wednesday while delivering his address of welcome at the 2022 Correctional Centres Decongestion Exercise. African Examiner reports that the Decongestion Exercise aims at freeing […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Police nab 18 suspected cultists, recover guns

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested 18 suspected cultists at the Ikorodu and Mushin areas of Lagos State. The suspects include Opeyemi Oderinde (19), Otubu Samson (17), Otako Jeremiah (16), Kayode Agoro (17), Agbelusi Sunday (20), Kazeem Ishola (20), Olasojo Gbolahan (18), Ayodele Olasunkanmi (18), and Segun James (21). Policemen attached to Mushin Division also arrested some members […]
Metro & Crime

50 shops, houses, vehicles burnt in Niger tanker explosion

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

Over 50 shops and houses were on Sunday night burnt after tanker carrying fuel otherwise called Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) exploded in flames after crashing with a trailer in Lambata town in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.   As at yesterday morning, the details of the losses were yet to be ascertained as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica