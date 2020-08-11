Female coaches welcome Moroccan plans for women’s football

Former international Lamiaa Boumehdi has welcomed the plans set formally out by the Morocco Football Federation (FRMF) aimed at developing the women’s game in the country.

The FRMF signed an agreement of objectives with the National Women’s Football League (LNFF), and the National Technical Directorate (DTN) last weekend.

Boumedhi made history last year when she became the first female coach of a national women’s team when she was put in charge of under-17 and under-20 squads. She then created even more history with the under-20’s as they won the bronze at the 2019 African Games with were also crowned champions of North Africa in the same year.

“I am glad to be part of this big project to promote women’s football in Morocco,” she told BBC Sport Africa.

