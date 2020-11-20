Female CSP pays girl’s N240k hospital bill

A Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Nkiru Nwode, has paid the hospital bill of a 10-year-old girl in Anambra State. Nwode paid N240,000, which is the hospital bill of Miss Obianuju Njoku. The CSP is also the Public Relations Officer of Zone 13 Police Command in the state. The girl and her parents are from Ebonyi State, but reside at Amichi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was learnt that Uzor Uzor facilitated the movement of the girl to St. Cyprian Hospital Port Harcourt Road, Fegge, Onitsha in Anambra State. It was at the hospital that the Medical Director, Dr. Emeka Agbanu, diagnosed her with severe protein malnutrition, abdominal infectious and urinary tract infection. She is presently recuperating at the hospital. The Chairman of Human Rights, Liberty Access and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE), Dede Uzor Uzor, said the policewoman’s gesture was wonderful. He added: “We thank Nkiru Nwode for coming to the rescue of the young girl, who had been down with protracted illness.

This is not the first time she would be involved in humanitarian activities. She had once gone to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, recently to rescue a day old baby sold to traffickers. “She has been selected for the prestigious Human Rights Defenders Award.

She had equally gone to Abuja to rescue a child stolen through child trafficking on financial instance. We commend Nkiru Nwode. She is a humane officer. She is one among her equals. She deserves to be elevated to another rank.”

Like this: Like Loading...