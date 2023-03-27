Female entrepreneurs gain digital marketing skill feom AXA Mansard

To lend credence to its commitment toward boosting gender equity in workplaces, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has empowered over 100 young female entrepreneurs with digital marketing skills. The insurance firm had organised a 2-day training held in Lagos as part its of the programmes to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day celebration. The Chief Customer and Marketing Officer of the company, Jumoke Odunlami, said the programme was in line with AXA Mansard’s inclusivity agenda, explaining that the company was convinced that support for women through its inclusive protection programmes was important to AXA’s purpose of acting for human progress by protecting what matters. Odunlami maintained that focusing on digital equity as a subtheme of this year’s IWD was part of the company’s realisation of the role of digital skills in growing the economy. “For us at AXA Mansard, we are aware that digital skills will play a major role in Nigeria’s economic future. So, to ensure that women are equally represented in unlocking this future potential, that is why we have collaborated with SME 100 Africa to support them in developing the required skills,” the Chief Executive Officer of SME 100 Africa, Charles Odii, explained.

Like this: Like Loading...