Female entrepreneurs to governors: Empower Niger Delta women

Niger Delta-based female entrepreneurs have called on the governors of states in the Niger Delta region to implement innovative policies that will empower small and medium scale women entrepreneurs whose businesses have been adversely affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic without further delay.

The call was made yesterday during a programme, titled “Women in Business in a Challenging Era” on the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)- sponsored live radio programme, Canvas -The Niger Delta Roundtable.

The discussants, however, noted that the strong entrepreneurial spirit of the Niger Delta women, who accounts for 41 per cent ownership of micro-businesses in the region had been severely threatened by the triple effects of harsh economic policies, the COVID-19 pandemic and the more recent EndSARS protests in several parts of the country. The panelists added that female entrepreneurs were emerging as breadwinners of their families following the downturn in their husbands’ businesses as a result of the restrictions or lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the states.

