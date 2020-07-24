Arts & Entertainments

Female filmmaker once threatened to end my career, Gideon Okekere calls

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke is speaking up about a harassment experience he had seven years ago. The famously vocal actor shared on Instagram how an unnamed female filmmaker threatened to end his acting career following an argument that involved him speaking his ‘truth’.

He shared, “You’ll never find work in this industry! Let no one touch this idiot with a ten foot pole. Let me see what work you will get in this industry…When tinsel ends. According to him, despite the altercation which happened in a studio in Tinapa, Calabar, he is still getting roles and even creating job opportunities for colleagues.

“Folks will try to take food out of your mouth…for not playing their kind of Politics. And that’s why we say Nigeria is a Killer Of Dreams. My flaw is not being able to hold My Truth in my stomach. My Bad. But if you sit in sh*t long enough, soon you will get used to the stench”, Okeke wrote.

Meanwhile, the talented actor recently opined that for national peace to reign in Nigeria, the government should abolish “state of origin”. He said that having a state of origin celebrates tribal lines, borders, races and brings indifference amongst people. He wrote: “One Nigeria! One Nigeria!! But We’re not quite willing to let go of the coattails of TRIBALISM. “Even AD commercials/Radio Jingles are culpable of passing subliminal messages that are nuanced in ways that make one wonder if there are: 3 Nigerians or 187 Others or Just 1 Nigeria. “If You still regard your neighbour with these derrogatives: Omo-Ibo, Ofemmanu, Nyammiri…

