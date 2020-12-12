Female Genital Mutilation: We almost bled to death –Victims

…UNFPA, CIRDDOC seek bye-laws to end practice

Some survivors of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, yesterday narrated how they nearly died after the act following severe bleeding. This is even as the United Nations Population (UNFPA) and Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC), Nigeria, called for bye-laws in the 12 communities in the area to end the harmful practice.

The survivors spoke during their public declaration of FGM abandonment in the local government, which was facilitated by CIRDDOC with support from UNFPA. One of the survivors, Mrs. Felicia Nwali, from Igbudu community explained that she was circumcised at her first pregnancy and that she passed through severe pains and would have bled to death after the circumcision. She said: “I was circumcised when I got married and became pregnant.

I passed through severe pains and wept uncontrollably. “My husband took care of me very well during that period of pains after my circumcision and bought good things for me. “My daughter became pregnant and refused to be circumcised. I begged her to do it but she vehemently refused. “She later gave birth and I still pleaded with her to be circumcised but she stood her ground and refused. “She is alive today and nothing happened to her.

I am supporting the fight against FGM because I would have bled to death as a result of it. Another survivor, Chinyere Nwaewuru, from Okpoitumo community also disclosed that she was circumcised when she was pregnant after her marriage and that she stopped having sexual urges after the act. “I was circumcised when I got married at a young age. Before I gave birth to my first child I was circumcised.

“I wouldn’t have agreed to be circumcised but my father told me that any child that is not circumcised will be a nuisance. “So, I had to agree. Actually, I didn’t bleed after the circumcision but I passed through severe pains, and nearly died. “It made me not have sexual urges. I lived with my husband after that circumcision but there was no time I had his feeling for sex. “This type of thing can cause divorce even though my husband tolerated me. I didn’t allow my daughter to be circumcised because of what I passed through. “I didn’t allow them to circumcise my daughter and I have resolved not to allow any of my female children to be circumcised,” she said. In her remarks, the Executive Secretary CIRDDOC Nigeria, Onyinye Okaah, urged community leaders in the area to set up committee that will monitor to ensure that no member of their communities practice FGM She also called for bye-laws to completely end the harmful practice, stressing that: “We are calling on community leaders to make bye-laws that will see to the end of FGM.

