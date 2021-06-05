Female Handball team jets out to Cameroon for Nations Cup

After a 25 years absence, the female National Handball Team return to the Nations Cup breeming with confidence. 16 players coach and few officials departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International ,Airport, Abuja on Friday for Yaounde, Cameroon to take part in the Women Handball Nations Cup. The team played their last training match on Tuesday where they were out classed 46-28 by an Abuja-based Men’s National Division 1 Side, Arise Stars. Coach Rafiu Salami in naming his final squad dropped two players, Alawaye Ramat and Onyinye Ilo. The final list of 16 players and HFN Officials had their 2nd Covid-19 tests on Wednesday.

The Confederation of African Handball during a Virtual meeting confirmed that only Nigeria and DR Congo complied with its requirement of undergoing the first test 7 days before departure to Cameroun. Nigeria’s opening Group B match is on Sunday, June 6 against DR Congo. Thereafter they will play Cameroun, before facing Kenya, a team Nigeria defeated at the last Africa Games.

Like this: Like Loading...