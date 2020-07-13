Female insurers tackle govt over protection for women

T

he Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) has joined the civil society groups, non-governmental organisations and other well meaning Nigerians home and abroad to condemn in totality the rising cases of rape, assault and domestic violence against women.

PILA said this barbaric action against women particularly the underaged does not only dehumanize the victims, but destroys their career and future.

President of PILA, Joyce Ojemudia, who lent her voice to condemn the ugly development on rape and domestic violence against women, which has assumed higher dimensions in the recent past, said government must rise to its responsibility to protect the women.

Ojemudia said stricter measures must be put in place to ensure that culprits are brought to book and justice given to victims.

She, therefore, called for proper investigations into the case of Uwa Omozuwa, aged 22, a 100 level student of University of Benin, who on the 27th May was found in a pool of her blood after being raped and killed in a Church where she had gone to study.

Another case she sighed also was 17 year old Tina Ezekwe, who was murdered by trigger-happy officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos, as well as other reported cases of violence against women, with a bid to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Ojemudia, who was inaugurated as the new President of PILA on May 29, said part of her focus during the two years tenure will be to create strategic engagements and alliances with federal and state ministries of Women Affairs and other female professional groups for mutually beneficial relationship.

The intention, Ojemudia, noted was to make the voice of PILA more heard in the scheme of things in the country.

PILA is an advocacy group of women insurance practitioners that promotes gender mainstreaming and equal opportunities in the Insurance sub-sector of the financial services industry. The Association is keenly concerned with promoting forthrightness in women in the insurance industry.

