Female passenger faces trial for hijacking Air Peace aircraft

The Nigeria Police Force has dragged a businesswoman, Mrs. Nneka Ogbonna, to court on a two-count charge of aircraft hijacking and flight disruption on an Air Peace flight scheduled to depart Lagos for Warri on December 10, 2019. The passenger had caused a delay of over 80 minutes on the flight by refusing to disembark from the aircraft as ordered by the pilot following a series of extremely disturbing and disorderly conducts exhibited by her.

This is contained in Federal High Court (Lagos Division) documents dated January 25, 2021, with the case title ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria (Complainant) vs Mrs Nneka Ogbonna(Defendant)’. The document made available to THE WILL indicated that the two-count charge reads: “That you Mrs Nneka Ogbonna, on the 10th December 2019, at the Domestic Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos, within the Judicial Division of this court.

“While on board Air Peace Aircraft flight No 47210, did unlawfully, by threat of force, or intimidation, seize the doorway and staircase-way of the said flight and exercise control of the aircraft by not allowing passengers to board the said Air Peace Aircraft, thus attempted the hijacking of Air Peace flight No 47210, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 56(3) of Civil Aviation Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2006. “That you, Mrs. Nneka Ogbonna, while on board Air Peace Aircraft, flight 47210, did disrupt service at the aerodrome of Murtala Muhammed International Airport by refusing to disembark when ordered by the Pilot to disembark from the Air Peace Aircraft, flight No 47210.

