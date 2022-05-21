Female players beg FG to reverse ban on international competitions

The players of the national women’s basketball team D’Tigress have made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to reverse the ban on international competitions, saying the players would be hurt by the policy. President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the country’s withdrawal from international competitions following the crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation with two factions laying claims to its leadership which has invariably affected the growth of the game. However, D’Tigress in a statement released on their official Twitter handle on Friday begged the government to reverse the ban so that they could also feature at the next FIBA World Cup. They wrote: “The D’Tigress team would like to state that we do not agree with this ban.

This ban is taking away all our future competitions, accomplishments, and goals to elevate, inspire, and make Nigeria proud! “We would like to be allowed to play for our country that we passionately love to represent in this upcoming @FIBAWWC competition. “We wish to express our gratitude to all the coaches, medical staff, organizers, and fans. This ban not only penalizes us but you all as well. Your commitment and loyalty to our team will never go unnoticed. “Our goal is to play and represent Nigeria proudly! We, as the Nigerian Women’s National Team, plead for the reversal of the International Basketball ban for Nigeria. We hope to be heard! Thank you.”

