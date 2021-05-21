Female plumber: Injury, major risk women face on construction sites

Twenty-three-year-old Josephine Isaac is a plumber, who studied Accounting at the Nasarawa State University. She decided to become a skilled worker after she saw how women suffered in the hands of men due to lack of financial independence. Aside from being a plumber, Isaac is also a baker and fashion designer. She said: “I didn’t know that women were actually in fields dominated by men because I didn’t see such growing up.

Something told me that I could make a difference in this male dominated sector.” Recalling how her journey into plumbing started, Isaac said: “I studied Accounting, but I was always fascinated by jobs which many women avoided, believing they were exclusively for men. These are jobs, which can change peoples’ lives. My mom is a powerful woman.

There’s no height she cannot attain due to her determination and dedication to whatever she does. I used to go to work with her to sell pastries and she kept telling me that I could become whatever I wanted to be in life if I put my heart in it. “The society I grew up in has little or no regard for women. Females are seen as weak and only good at white collar jobs.

I needed to change that narrative. These are some of the things that kept me inspired.” Remembering how her family reacted to her passion for plumbing, Isaac laughed and said: “When I told my family I was going to acquire plumbing skills, everyone asked me if I was serious? My mum and my twin brother told me it was a dirty job, dominated by men.

It was hard work and usually attracts long hours on sites. Some people tried to dissuade me, but I wanted to prove them wrong, but at the end of the day I was able to say them over and everyone became supportive.” She said that her family and friends were now very enthusiastic to know she’s a plumber.

“They thought I was perfect for this job as I’m really determined and I felt really comfortable in what I do,” said Isaac. “I truly believe that there is no difference between females and males in terms of skills and added values they bring to a project. It’s just a matter of encouraging women to start this kind of career.” According to research, construction is one of the most notoriously male-dominated professions, of all the 10 million people employed in the industry, only nine per cent of such workers are female.

This figure is primarily women in administrative and office positions in construction, as the number of women actively working on construction sites is even smaller. Considering the low representation of women in the industry, Isaac noted that women encounter familiar gender-related challenges such as gender bias, sexual harassment, lack of adequate resources and benefits, and social perceptions. Highlighting some challenges a female plumber could likely encounter, Isaac said: “Injury risk is one of the major challenges women face because construction protection equipment are still designed with men in mind.

The poor fit leaves women at a higher risk of being injured on the field. Another one is lack of mentorship. Due to the shortage of women, there is an overall lack of strong female role models, which I think discourages women from advancing in the field or even choosing plumbing as a career.” The female plumber, however, mentioned some benefits: “There are many benefits women should know and consider before embracing a career in construction, especially in plumbing as it provides them with leadership opportunities.

The shortage of female leaders in construction companies provides opportunities for women to improve team performance, contribute fresh perspectives, advance their careers and have room for growth.” Isaac also said: “There is also a higher income potential because like every other skill, you spend less to deliver on the work, and whatever is left from whatever you bargain with clients, is yours.

There is also this feeling of achievement. One of the best feelings for me so far is being able to attend to the plumbing needs of people. Working as a female plumber gives this feeling of achievement and satisfaction. “I have developed a passion for what I do and that passion shouldn’t be experienced by men alone.

The experience I have garnered from plumbing skills like team building, managing a complex project, and working with technology and tools can be applied to other sectors and careers as well. “For me, choosing a career in construction means joining the ranks of women who are spearheading the industry movement.

Women like Kim Roy, the first female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead one of engineering top contracting companies, and Jennifer Vides, a superintendent at Turner Construction who attained her role at just 26 years old. These two women have greatly inspired me.”

On the impact she hopes to make in the society, Isaac, said: “Female leaders play a crucial role in eliminating the challenges other women face in construction and every other male dominated sector. They participate in female recruitment efforts, promote retainment and advancement of women, and push for better benefits. These and many more are the impacts I wish to make in my time.

I also wish to mentor other females who dared to attempt male dominating career. Female leaders serve as valuable resources for their peers, inspiring careers and encouraging them to advance in their careers. “Women like Anna Jacobson of Morley Builders have founded peer mentorship groups to provide guidance for their community. Female leaders play a crucial role in inspiring a new generation of construction leaders with their presence and accomplishments. Other females will see that construction isn’t just a career for men.” Comparing the construction industry to what it used to be, Isaac said there were changes in the industry now.

She narrated: “The industry has changed quite a lot for women and there are a lot more women on sites now than before. The culture has also changed; even the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) we wear has now been tailored to fit women, with higher waist trousers and the tops now fit better. There’s more awareness in schools than there used to be.

A good number of young ladies used to visit me whenever I am on site so they could see the reality and it helps to encourage them to get into the industry. “For those that I am privileged to talk to, I tell them that working in the construction sector makes you feel very valuable.

You’re in a job that you know can change people’s quality of lives and you feel proud doing this job.” She revealed that she had been mentoring a few young ladies and guiding them to improve their knowledge on skill acquisitions, not only on construction because when every other thing fails, acquired skills would always be available for them. She said: “Through this mentoring, I’ve been able to support and build confidence within young women in the hope that they will do the same for others as they progress in their careers.”

She said happily: “I love my job! Every day is different! It’s dynamic, challenging and really motivates me. It keeps me driven and curious to know and learn more. There are several aspects of my role that I love, but the best part is the satisfaction from building relationships and the sense of achievement at the end of day.” When asked about the experience of her first day at work, Isaac replied: “My first day on site was tough. However, I believe it’s getting easier for women, but it’s intimidating because there are not a lot of us out there.

It is changing, but it is tough. When you start apprenticeship, you’re going to need a support crew who will motivate you, listen to you, be enraged on your behalf and validate your feelings of discrimination. Your support crew needs to have people who believe in you 100 percent, can mentor you and motivate you when you want to quit. For me, my family is part of my support crew. They believed I could do it, helped me visualise the bigger picture and got angry on my behalf when I wasn’t treated right. Your support crew is so important when you start your apprenticeship and you’ll find the group gets added to over time when you start working as a professional in what you learnt.”

