Sports

Female refs will not face cultural or religious restrictions, says chief

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Female referees at the World Cup will not face restrictions based on cultural or religious grounds in matches involving conservative nations such as Iran, Saudi Arabia or Qatar, referees chief Pierluigi Collina said on Friday.

The Qatar World Cup, which begins on Sunday, will have female referees officiating at a men’s World Cup for the first time.

Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga, Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan and Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart along with three female assistant referees have been selected for the global showpiece event.

“It (presence of female referees) is something new, it’s something that attracts attention, it attracts interest,” Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, told reporters.

“For us, they are referees, they are match officials. This is the message I gave them. ‘You are here not because you are women, you are here because you are FIFA match officials’.

“All match officials can be appointed for all matches. If there are restrictions, because there are restrictions, they are restrictions concerning their role here.

“We have some restrictions due to neutrality, for instance. But they are here as FIFA World Cup 2022 match officials and they are ready to officiate any kind of match, depending on their performances … depending on our thoughts,” he added.

#SoundbiteOfTheDay

Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga will be the first African female referee to officiate at the men’s FIFA World Cup which starts this Sunday in Qatar.

Mukansanga said the female referees have been chosen not simply based on their gender but because they deserve the chance.

“We are here because we deserve to be here. Back at our confederation, or back at home it is another level, so this is the biggest level of football,” Mukansanga said.

“So being here means we deserve to be here, it’s not a change or because we are women.”

Assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States said they feel welcome.

“We feel like we are one referee team here, no difference man or woman,” she said.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Falode: CAF Women’s Champions League, a dream come true

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hard working Head of Committee of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has declared that the decision of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to put the proposed Women’s CAF Champions League on the front burner in their next meeting in Cairo towards the actualisation of the league in 2021, is a dream come […]
Sports

Barca, Bayern target Wijnaldum signing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona and Bayern Munich are trying to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer this summer. Wijnaldum, 30, confirmed on Sunday he will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract next month after five years at the club. The Netherlands midfielder, who will captain his country at this summer’s Euros, is […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Canada win women’s football gold

Posted on Author Reporter

  After winning successive bronze medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016, Canada have taken gold in the women’s football at Tokyo 2020. After a pretty terrible shootout with seven spot-kicks missed or saved, Canada win the shootout 3-2 on sudden death. Sweden take the silver for the second successive Olympic Games.   TRY IT […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica