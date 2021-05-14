Sports

Female rowing team departs for Switzerland

Nigerian female Rowing team departed for Lucerne, Switzerland on Wednesday to participate in the final Qualifiers for the Regatta event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. According to the Secretary- General of the Rowing Canoeing Sailing Federation Bunmi Oluode” The team made up of two athletes and one coach departed for Lucerne, Switzerland on Wednesday night to participate in the female finals of the Rowing event.

The Swiss Embassy issued the Visa yesterday afternoon, so they departed with Turkish airline.” She commended the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare for ensuring that the team travelled against all odds. The final Rowing Olympic Qualification will take place in Lucerne, Switzerland from 12th to 17th May.

