Female staff of MultiChoice shot dead over laptop

A lady suspected to be a worker with Multi-choice was yesterday morning shot dead along the LASU/Iba road while heading to her office. The deceased was said to have been shot twice in the head by two men on a motorcycle. The two men, believed to be armed robbers, had demanded submission of her laptop, but she refused to relinquish it. She had just walked out of the Post Service Estate, where she lives when she encountered the gunmen. One of them brought out a gun, shot her twice on the head and they sped away. An eyewitness said: “The lady works with Multi-choice and lives at Post Service Estate. As she came out from the estate, heading towards the bus stop to board a commercial bus, a commercial cyclist blocked her path. There were two men on the motorcycle.

They shot her on the head. Following the gunshot, she fell to the ground. They grabbed the laptop and her handbag and sped off.” The corpse of the lady was taken to Iba Police Station and then to the mortuary by her grieving father. Some residents at the scene of the incident claimed that crime, especially robbery, had escalated along the LASU/Iba routes in the aftermath of the #EndSARS Protest

