Metro & Crime

Female staff of MultiChoice shot dead over laptop

Posted on Author Juliana Francis Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

A lady suspected to be a worker with Multi-choice was yesterday morning shot dead along the LASU/Iba road while heading to her office. The deceased was said to have been shot twice in the head by two men on a motorcycle. The two men, believed to be armed robbers, had demanded submission of her laptop, but she refused to relinquish it. She had just walked out of the Post Service Estate, where she lives when she encountered the gunmen. One of them brought out a gun, shot her twice on the head and they sped away. An eyewitness said: “The lady works with Multi-choice and lives at Post Service Estate. As she came out from the estate, heading towards the bus stop to board a commercial bus, a commercial cyclist blocked her path. There were two men on the motorcycle.

They shot her on the head. Following the gunshot, she fell to the ground. They grabbed the laptop and her handbag and sped off.” The corpse of the lady was taken to Iba Police Station and then to the mortuary by her grieving father. Some residents at the scene of the incident claimed that crime, especially robbery, had escalated along the LASU/Iba routes in the aftermath of the #EndSARS Protest

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Shanty occupants get seven days to vacate Abattoir, Fagba

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Task Force) has directed occupiers of all illegal structures/shanties including containerised shops to vacate Fagba and Abattoir area within seven days.   The task force Chairman, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who issued the ultimatum, said over 2,500 illegal structures/ shanties, including containerised shops, were served ‘Removal Order’ […]
Metro & Crime

Reprisal: Cultists kill 62-year-old man, DELSU student

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …two undergraduates abducted as surveyor slumps, dies Suspected cultists yesterday killed a 62-year-old man and a student in Asaba, Delta State. The killing was reportedly to avenge the murder of former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state, identified simply as Sachimo. […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna asks primary 3, 2, 1 to resume March 22

Posted on Author Reporter

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   The Kaduna State government has approved March 22, as the third phase resumption date for primary 3, 2, 1 and Early Child Care Development classes in public primary schools across the state. Mr Idris Aliyu, the Director Schools Management, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, announced the resumption in a statement in Kaduna […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica