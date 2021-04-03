Arts & Entertainments

Female student working as a labourer expresses gratitude after photos went viral

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A female student who works as casual worker in a construction site has gotten support and love online after sharing photos of her side hustle as a labourer. The young lady identified @02franx had taken to Twitter to share what she does in her private hours when she’s not in class.

Sharing photos of herself at a construction site with a head pan, she wrote; “Aside being a student…” The tweet, however, gained attention and in turn, she got cash gifts, words of encouragements and other forms of supports. As an appreciation, the young lady has come to say thank you to everyone that showered her with kindness in whatsoever way. “To say I’m happy is an understatement, once again, I’m thankful and grateful for all the love, supports, concerns and affection shown towards me since my previous post. God bless y’all.

