Females require more health services than male counterpart – medical expert

Dr . Ololade Adewole of the National Centre for Technology Management, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife said female gender requires more health services than male counterpart. In addition, she stated that more significant percentage of unemployed and uneducated females required maternal health services than their male counterparts, even though males tend to have greater access to health services than the female gender. She disclosed this at a recently workshop on access to medical services during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in conjunction with the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (OXFAM) and support from the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) . The workshop with the theme; gender differentials in access to medical services during COVID-19 lockdown: Insights from Nigeria, was meant to review medical services during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. AERC undertook the research in Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Zambia. The workshop was aimed at cascading the research findings in the Nigerian space to policymakers and key stakeholders to drive policy implementation in Nigeria. Adewole further stated that certain factors such as low access to healthcare services, poverty, fear, lack of information, the distance from home to the healthcare facility and lack of transportation contributed to hindering people from accessing sexual reproductive health services during the lockdown.
