Femi Adebayo bags ambassadorial deal with StarTimes

Nollywood actor and producer extraordinaire, Femi Adebayo, has signed an endorsement deal to serve as an ambassador for PayTV, StarTimes. Adebayo was appointed the brand ambassador by digital TV platform after several talks that began in 2021. Chief Executive Officer, StarTimes, Alex Jian, said Adebayo is an actor, who exhibits all that StarTimes, an affordable digital TV platform, stands for. “Star- Times made digital TV entertainment available to all homes and has continued to offer unmatched service delivery to every household, irrespective of income level.

Adebayo is greatly loved by Nollywood fans,’’ he said, adding that: “We are delighted to have Adebayo as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Adebayo has continued to add value to our TV screens. We are delighted with this partnership.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...