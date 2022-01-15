Arts & Entertainments

Femi Adebayo bags ambassadorial deal with StarTimes

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Nollywood actor and producer extraordinaire, Femi Adebayo, has signed an endorsement deal to serve as an ambassador for PayTV, StarTimes. Adebayo was appointed the brand ambassador by digital TV platform after several talks that began in 2021. Chief Executive Officer, StarTimes, Alex Jian, said Adebayo is an actor, who exhibits all that StarTimes, an affordable digital TV platform, stands for. “Star- Times made digital TV entertainment available to all homes and has continued to offer unmatched service delivery to every household, irrespective of income level.

Adebayo is greatly loved by Nollywood fans,’’ he said, adding that: “We are delighted to have Adebayo as our brand ambassador. Over the years, Adebayo has continued to add value to our TV screens. We are delighted with this partnership.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I have discovered over 150 talented youngsters – Isong

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Celebrated filmmaker, quintessential and self acclaimed super model, King Daniel Isong, aka Kingmodel, is a young talented Nigerian with the vision of producing the finest of models that can represent the Dreams Models brand globally, a brand founded by him.   Kingmodel, who is passionate about raising stars, told journalists that he has trained so […]
Arts & Entertainments

Uke Kingdom installs Tayo Sobola as Queen Mother

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

For her passion for woman empowerment and enlightenment; the Emir of Uke Kingdom, HRM Abdullah Hassan has officially installed delectable Nollywood actress and serial entrepreneur, Tayo Sobola better known as Sotayo Gaga, as the new Sarauniya (Queen Mother), Uke Kingdom, Nasarawa State at a colourful ceremony.   The event was attended by two industries giants; […]
Arts & Entertainments

Barbara Odoh makes Nollywood return in ‘Omije Oloore’

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Barbara Odoh, Nigerian actress renowned for her role in ‘Glamour Girls’, a 1994 Nollywood classic, is set to return to the screen in ‘Omije Oloore’. The movie star cum gospel singer has not been active in the film industry since she starred in ‘House Party’, a 2014 film. Speaking on Wednesday, Odoh expressed her excitement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica