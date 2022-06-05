Femi Adebayo’s Ile-Alayo, Season 2 returns

Following the success of season one of the comedy-drama series, ‘Ile-Alayo’, Nollywood fans will be treated to a new season starting June 4 on ST Nollywood Plus. Ile Alayo is a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title.

Based on popular demand from Nollywood audience, it’s now produced into a comedy series. Season 2 of this comic series retains a number of the original actors, while also bringing a new spice to it with popular faces in the Nigerian comedy scene.

Starring notable Nollywood acts and social media sensations like Dele Odule, Broda Shaggy, Mr. Macaroni, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Oga Bello, Woli Agba, Jaiye Kuti, Shotayo, Odunlade Adekola, Olaiya Igwe, Ronke Odusanya, Okunu, Lateef Adedimeji, Jide Kosoko, Remote, Officer Woos, Jigan Babaoja, Amuda Eko, Kunle Afo, Atoribewu, Lanko, Oni Damilola, Ijebuu, Monsuru, and Olusola Melanie.

“We saw the wide reception of season one and the craving for its continuity. As a brand that listens and have the interest of customers at heart, we hereby bring to their screens another edition of the series. Families at home should get set for ribcracking scenes.

It is sure going to be a laughterfilled season,” StarTimes Channel Manager, Ali Auta, said. Speaking on the moral lessons in season two, Nollywood sweetheart, Jaiye Kuti said “When you come from a home where you are not properly trained, you may end up on the street or in the hands of an abuser who disguised as your helper.

So the lesson for ladies is that you don’t have to wait for a man before you can meet your needs. You should be able to do certain things yourself. Because if a man should take you into his house, and does whatever he wants to you at his own will, it will make your life not have any meaningful value.

But our lives are valuable. So, we have to wake up to do something meaningful,” she said. The attractive thing about Ile Alayo is how the characters are infused in their natural role. The likes of Broda Shaggi and Mr. Macaroni play the same role they are known for in their skits, while Adedimeji Lateef maintained his Igbo-Yoruba accent

