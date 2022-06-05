Body & Soul

Femi Adebayo’s Ile-Alayo, Season 2 returns

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the success of season one of the comedy-drama series, ‘Ile-Alayo’, Nollywood fans will be treated to a new season starting June 4 on ST Nollywood Plus. Ile Alayo is a comedy series adapted from a comedy movie of the same title.

 

Based on popular demand from Nollywood audience, it’s now produced into a comedy series. Season 2 of this comic series retains a number of the original actors, while also bringing a new spice to it with popular faces in the Nigerian comedy scene.

 

Starring notable Nollywood acts and social media sensations like Dele Odule, Broda Shaggy, Mr. Macaroni, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe, Oga Bello, Woli Agba, Jaiye Kuti, Shotayo, Odunlade Adekola, Olaiya Igwe, Ronke Odusanya, Okunu, Lateef Adedimeji, Jide Kosoko, Remote, Officer Woos, Jigan Babaoja, Amuda Eko, Kunle Afo, Atoribewu, Lanko, Oni Damilola, Ijebuu, Monsuru, and Olusola Melanie.

 

“We saw the wide reception of season one and the craving for its continuity. As a brand that listens and have the interest of customers at heart, we hereby bring to their screens another edition of the series. Families at home should get set for ribcracking scenes.

 

It is sure going to be a laughterfilled season,” StarTimes Channel Manager, Ali Auta, said. Speaking on the moral lessons in season two, Nollywood sweetheart, Jaiye Kuti said “When you come from a home where you are not properly trained, you may end up on the street or in the hands of an abuser who disguised as your helper.

 

So the lesson for ladies is that you don’t have to wait for a man before you can meet your needs. You should be able to do certain things yourself. Because if a man should take you into his house, and does whatever he wants to you at his own will, it will make your life not have any meaningful value.

 

But our lives are valuable. So, we have to wake up to do something meaningful,” she said. The attractive thing about Ile Alayo is how the characters are infused in their natural role. The likes of Broda Shaggi and Mr. Macaroni play the same role they are known for in their skits, while Adedimeji Lateef maintained his Igbo-Yoruba accent

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Femi Branch, Belinda Effah opens unorthodox, communication channel to God in new movie

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Carefully pursuing its vision of bringing compelling Christian messages to the big screens, Kingsview Original is set to release yet another groundbreaking movie, ‘Helpline’. ‘Helpline’ follows the story of Nonso, an 8-years-old and the second of two siblings. His parents have been happily married for 15 years but they have been having issues bordering around […]
Body & Soul

Femi Jacobs warns against instant miracle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, has warned people, especially young Nigerians to be wary of the entrapment that comes with anticipating instant miracles. In a lengthy Twitter post, Jacobs noted that Satan won’t stop coming up with scheme after scheme that claims that people’s progress would come suddenly. “You’ve been saying suddenly for 10 years now […]
Body & Soul

Djinn’s Day Out 10

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Juliet Bumah   Ujay and her sister were at the Muyis who invited them to dinner. The Muyis were a nice family really. In the course of their conversations over time, Ujay realised that Muyi was a good man who was going through a very difficult period.   She had wondered why they had to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica