Femi Adesina: Nigerians are more attracted to Buhari than Zik, Awo

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, says Nigerians are more attracted to President Muhammadu Buhari than first republic leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo.

In an article on Thursday entitled, ‘The Essential Buhari: VP Osinbajo got it!’, Adesina said he has not seen any Nigerian leader that has a popular appeal like Buhari.

The spokesman said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo was right to have described him as “the most popular Nigerian politician that we ever had in this generation”.

“Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is an honest man. Whatever he tells you, please take it serious,” he said.

“When he said Buhari was possibly Nigeria’s most popular politician that we have had in generations, I believe it, not just by the hearing of the ear, but because my eyes have seen it.

“I am old enough to have seen our colorful and even swashbuckling politicians in action. I have seen the great Obafemi Awolowo. The charismatic Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa). Shehu Shagari. Aminu Kano. M.K.O Abiola. Bashir Tofa, and many others in action.

“But I have not seen anyone with the kind of attraction, magnetic pull, that Muhammadu Buhari has. And that is round the country, north and south. People swarm around him as bees do to honey.

“I have been around the country with the President. I have also been to several countries of the world with him. I have not seen any other Nigerian leader, past or present, with his kind of allure, pull, fascination, magnetism.”

Asesina said Buhari is a man that wants to serve and not be served.

“The virulent opposition we see in the land can only be self-serving, an odious attempt to grab power for power’s sake. I’ll rather follow an honest man, for the sake of our country,” he said.

“One more thing. The VP also told his London audience that we are better off as one people, one country.

“One hopes those beating the drums of discord, evil speech and dismemberment are listening. Nigeria is stronger, better off as one united entity.

“Issues we have can always be resolved, without breaking into splinters. That is the only way the labour of our heroes’ past shall never be in vain.”

