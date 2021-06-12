Femi Branch shades Yemi Solade over comments on Twitter ban

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch has thrown jabs at his colleague, Yemi Solade, over his recent comments on the ban of Twitter by the Federal Government. Solade had applauded the government’s ban of the social media platform, insisting that it insulted the president of the country. Branch in a video shared via his Instagram page said he didn’t want to comment on the Twitter ban, but after hearing the comments of someone, he felt compelled to express himself.

“I just want to express myself on the whole Twitter ban, I said I was not going to say anything, but after hearing the comment of someone I don’t want to mention the name, I feel compelled to say something, very quickly, there is nothing good about the Twitter ban,” he said. “It is only those that are working or supporting the government that will see nothing wrong with the action of the government. We all know the role Twitter plays in our lives as a people, especially young people. “It is not good for the country and its image. Trump was re- moved from Twitter, but he didn’t ban Twitter.

If you are a private individual and you see nothing wrong with the Twitter ban, I think you need to examine your brain.” It would be re- called that the federal government suspended the social media platform on Friday, June 4, 2021. According to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Twitter’s ac- tions are capable of under- mining Nigeria’s corpo- rate existence.

Like this: Like Loading...