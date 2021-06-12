Arts & Entertainments

Femi Branch shades Yemi Solade over comments on Twitter ban

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch has thrown jabs at his colleague, Yemi Solade, over his recent comments on the ban of Twitter by the Federal Government. Solade had applauded the government’s ban of the social media platform, insisting that it insulted the president of the country. Branch in a video shared via his Instagram page said he didn’t want to comment on the Twitter ban, but after hearing the comments of someone, he felt compelled to express himself.

“I just want to express myself on the whole Twitter ban, I said I was not going to say anything, but after hearing the comment of someone I don’t want to mention the name, I feel compelled to say something, very quickly, there is nothing good about the Twitter ban,” he said. “It is only those that are working or supporting the government that will see nothing wrong with the action of the government. We all know the role Twitter plays in our lives as a people, especially young people. “It is not good for the country and its image. Trump was re- moved from Twitter, but he didn’t ban Twitter.

If you are a private individual and you see nothing wrong with the Twitter ban, I think you need to examine your brain.” It would be re- called that the federal government suspended the social media platform on Friday, June 4, 2021. According to the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Twitter’s ac- tions are capable of under- mining Nigeria’s corpo- rate existence.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Actress Heard says ex-husband, Depp, threatened to kill her

Posted on Author Reporter

  American actress Amber Heard told London’s High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, as she appeared on Monday as a witness against the Hollywood star in his libel action against a British tabloid newspaper. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun newspaper, over a 2018 article […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Breaded Life’ is the sequel to ‘Picture Perfect’ – Biodun Stephen

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Fans of Biodun Stephen’s 2017 hit romantic comedy, ‘Picture Perfect’ finally have a spin-off set to premiere April 16. The film’s director, Biodun Stephen, who recently unveiled ‘Breaded Life’, starring Timini Egbuson, has confirmed that the comedy is a spin-off of 2016 romantic comedy, ‘Picture Perfect’. Stephen told Saturday Telegraph that ‘Breaded Life’ was scripted […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel room in 2013, according to a civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday. The woman, identified in the lawsuit only as “Jane Doe”, said she met Gooding in a Manhattan bar in August 2013 and was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica