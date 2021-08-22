Body & Soul

Femi Jacobs warns against instant miracle

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actor, Femi Jacobs, has warned people, especially young Nigerians to be wary of the entrapment that comes with anticipating instant miracles. In a lengthy Twitter post, Jacobs noted that Satan won’t stop coming up with scheme after scheme that claims that people’s progress would come suddenly.

“You’ve been saying suddenly for 10 years now under different pastors. Our parents had churches. Now we have them on IG daily parroting miracle slogans. Omoeaux! “Generation after generation, enslaved mentally, marketing God like a Babalawo. This generation believes they’re smarter than their parents because they have social media. My friend, the demons migrated digitally too,” he wrote. According to him, he was part of a generation that spent 20 years shouting miracle slogans, now without 2 nickels to run together. “Deformed spiritually, they’re tending towards apostasy. Don’t repeat this error.

Read the scriptures or follow those who do. Soon the slogans will be on Tee- Shirts for coolness. Wake up. Get in there with the Word and the Holy Spirit. Build your soul up with spiritual and natural knowledge. Christianity is an enlightening faith. Don’t let religious merchants build empires on this collective ignorance. “I know this pain! I am talking to many who were under that cloud.

Counselling, encouraging. But the damage is deep. Thank God for His mercies. They now know better, but no one would talk about it. But please be warned. Get into the Word! Read it with open eyes. You have the HS,” he added. Although he says that he doesn’t like to tweet on religious and political issues, it is important that people hand over a better faith to their children. “The rebellion you’re seeing now amongst the young is because they watched the parents do this thing with only marginal results. If it’s not working and you know, take a moment to go into God’s presence for light,” he added.

Our Reporters

