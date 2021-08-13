Arts & Entertainments

Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, others for Global Citizen Live

Renowned Afrobeat singer-songwriter and activist, Femi Kuti, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Tiwa Savage, are among artistes that will perform at the Global Citizen Live events in Lagos, Nigeria as well as festivals in Paris, France and New York City, USA on September 25, an international advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, organisers of the event, has revealed. Across six continents, artists will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defeat poverty and defend the planet by focusing on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest – climate change, vaccine equity, and famine.

According to the statement, in Lagos, Global Citizen is working with the Lagos State Government to create a limitedcapacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Femi Kuti will perform alongside his hugely talented son Made Kuti, as well as superstar acts Davido and Tiwa Savage, at the show, which will be filmed in advance with a fully vaccinated audience. “I am honored to help bring Global Citizen Live to Lagos, as we lift the voices of Africans everywhere. But what is taking place on the continent right now is a tragedy.

There is no reason that 1% of Nigerians have been vaccinated against COVID while countries talk of booster shots. The G7 urgently needs to donate at least 1 billion doses by September. It’s time for our leaders to lead and act,” said Femi Kuti. At the New York City event, Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy will share the stage with music stars Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill and Shawn Mendes while Beninese songstress and fourtime Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo will be performing at the Paris event alongside Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, H.E.R., Christine and the Queens, and the Black Eyed Peas

