Arts & Entertainments

Femi Kuti honoured with Knighthood in France

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, is now a Knight. The Sorry Sorry singer was honoured with the title of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters Chevalier de l’Ordre d’Arts et Lettres – in France recently. The honour came for the Grammy nominee during an Afrobeat exhibition in Paris, known as Rebellion Afrobeat.

In his appreciation speech, Kuti thanked the organisers while imploring world leaders and France to change policies that aren’t favourable to Africa nations. “Thank you very much, I truly appreciate this recognition and the involvement of the French cultural system from the start of my career at a point when many people did not accept my path as a musician. France has allowed me to express my music and I believe has understood my political views as a pan-Africanist through this medium before recognising me with this honour.

“Africa must be free to express itself completely and to sit with partners to build a unified world of justice, love, and peace. The world is at a critical point as we see with more wars, more riots, poverty, climate change, and the migrant crises, of which I ask you to continue to rescue at sea with the greatest humanity. ‘‘If Africa is allowed the full opportunity to build its home, and African leaders make the welfare of our people a priority, Africa would be at the forefront of development alongside the large powers on our planet.

For this to happen, France and the entire world must change policies that are not favourable to Africa nations. “We are in the place of this exhibition which is called Afrobeat Rebellion and you know that it is in my family DNA. For the love of my people and people all around the world, I will continue to dedicate my life to the cause of which I have been a part of for as long as I can remember. A free and united Africa that can work as an equal partner with the rest of the world.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ultimate Love’s Iyke, Theresa call off engagement

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Former Love Guests of love reality TV show, Ultimate Love, Iyke and Theresa, have called off their engagement. The former couple met and fell in love during the maiden season of the reality TV show. Theresa took to her Instagram page where she announced the end of their engagement. “I’m sorry to all Iykeresa lovers […]
Arts & Entertainments

Yemi Alade slams those who blame women when men cheat

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist, Yemi Alade has slammed those who always go about blaming women after their partners cheat. In a series of tweets posted via her Twitter page, the music star said no matter how good you are, you will never be enough for some people. “Don’t people realise that no matter […]
Arts & Entertainments

I kidnapped my ex-boyfriend for dumping me – Female suspect

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A 23-year-old lady, Maryam Mohammed, has been arrested by men of the Kano state police command for kidnapping her ex-boyfriend, who refused to marry her after years of courtship. Maryam, who is popularly known as Hajiya was arrested by the police at Jaba quarters, Ungogo local government area of Kano state while negotiating a ransom […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica